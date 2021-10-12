"Went from pretenders to contenders" - Former LA Clippers star Patrick Beverley opens up on his time with the franchise 

Patrick Beverley and the LA Clippers parted ways this summer after they traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies in a package for Eric Bledsoe. Beverley played four seasons for the LA Clippers as their starting point guard. He was instrumental in helping the team stay afloat in the Western Conference post their 'lob-city' era.

Patrick Beverley was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves by the Memphis Grizzlies. T'Wolves, his new team, took on the LA Clippers in a preseason game on Monday (October 11) at Staples Center.

Beverley's return to LA was one of the highlights of the night. LA Clippers reporters Andrew Greif and Ohm Youngmisuk also got the opportunity to interact with him post-game. Beverley expressed his love for the franchise and claimed he had no regrets during his stint there.

"You want to win at highest level meaning championship but after that it’s culture change. We did that. Changed the city, the look of the Clippers, went from pretenders to contenders, I heard Eric Bledsoe say, and it’s so correct," said Patrick Beverley.

Patrick Beverley did not win the title with the LA Clippers, despite them having a realistic chance to do so in each of the last two seasons. Nevertheless, he was still proud to be a part of the franchise and has continued to maintain his good relationship with the organization and the players.

Former LA Clippers star Patrick Beverley claims Minnesota Timberwolves were among his top preferred destinations

Patrick Beverley #22 of the Minnesota Timberwolves and the bench react against the Denver Nuggets

Patrick Beverley and the LA Clippers couldn't reach an agreement, which led to him being traded this offseason. He had the option of letting the team know his preferred destinations, though, and he told Grief and Youngmisuk that the Minnesota Timberwolves topped his wishlist. Here's what Beverley said:

"I didn’t know how it would go down (the trade) but [LAC] gave me the option of what were my three favorite teams and Minnesota was definitely top-two for sure."

Also Read

Hoops ON Tap @SONTHoops Pat Bev is PERFECT for a team like the Timberwolves 🔥 🐺 Pat Bev is PERFECT for a team like the Timberwolves 🔥 🐺 https://t.co/tJkeItxzBh

The Minnesota Timberwolves are excited to have a veteran like Patrick Beverley in their ranks. His mental toughness and leadership are exactly what a young team like the T'Wolves need if they are to have a healthy chance of qualifying for the playoffs in the stacked Western Conference.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra