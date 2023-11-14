LA Clippers were the favorites to win the 2020 NBA championship. However, they blew a 3-1 lead over the Denver Nuggers during the playoffs in the Bubble. Former Clippers star Lou Williams, who also was on the roster, said that the team didn’t want to go to Orlando to play in the Bubble.

The former Sixth-Man of the Year said the Clippers were mentally not prepared to play in the Bubble. He also added that the Clippers didn’t take the Bubble championship seriously because they heard that the chip wouldn’t be respected in the league.

“We didn’t even want to go,” said Williams. “Mentally, we came into it without the right mindset to finish the job. We didn’t even want to be there and I think once we got there, we were in it.”

“I think I was in the ‘bubble’ for 97 days and on day 67, I was like let’s get out of here,” Williams continued. “Mentally, we were not in it for the long game. We didn’t really see the pot of gold at the end of it. We started to hear the rumblings that nobody is going to respect this ‘chip so we kind of just took our foot off the gas.”

NBA fans weren’t impressed by Lou's comments and criticised him for the same. A section of the fans called out Williams for his statements.

Here are some reactions:

Former LA Clippers star Lou Williams says he is worthy of HoF induction

It can be argued that Williams is one of best sixth-man in the NBA history. However, it is hard to see him getting inducted among the greats, considering the lack of personal and team achievements to his credit.

Williams, however, thinks otherwise. He said:

"The Basketball Hall of Fame is about making an impact on the game that nobody else has been able to do. And I feel like I especially have done that. I feel like Jamal [Crawford] has done that. He's eligible two years before I am, he's eligible next year. So how it goes for him will kind of give me an idea of how it's going to go for me."

Williams continued:

"Whether it's first ballot or whatever I think I've done enough to get it. Talk about somebody who embraced a position that was handed to me…and I championed it and I made it cool. I made it transcendent where young kids are comfortable with doing it."

He has never made an All-Star team, never made an All-NBA team and never won an NBA championships in his career. There is no denying that Lou was an elite scorer. However, in his last 11 seasons, the former Clippers star started only 38 games for his respective teams.

Williams averaged 13.9 points per game in his career. He was one of the elite offensive forces with the Clippers, where he won two Sixth-Man of the Year award. During 2017-18 season he averaged 22.6 points per game.