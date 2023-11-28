"Went out your way to crucify Brandon Miller" - Dez Bryant throws jab at Malika Andrews for keeping hush on Josh Giddey's recent scandal

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has criticized ESPN reporter Malika Andrews for remaining silent on the controversy surrounding the young OKC Thunder guard Josh Giddey. Giddey has been accused of engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a minor, stirring up a storm in the NBA.

It's natural to have an opinion on a situation of this magnitude so some have taken notice that Andrews has yet to comment.

On X (Twitter), Dez Bryant voiced his displeasure with the popular ESPN journalist on her silence regarding the issue that the OKC Thunder guard is facing.

"@malika_andrews you went out your way to crucify Brandon Miller on draft day over something he didn't even do," Bryant said in his post. "Why haven't you said notnothingout Josh Giddey. I advise you not to make this a black or white thing.

"Your parents really raised you wrong and just because you went to private school don't make you better. "You appeal and I know you kind. You just a puppet. I don't know how a former or current NBA player could sit there across from you and look at you with some kind of respect."

ESPN or Malika Andrews hasn't responded to Bryant's post.

Dez Bryant already called Malika Andrews for allegedly going after Brandon Miller before he was drafted

Before the 2023 NBA draft, Alabama's Brandon Miller became embroiled in an issue that involved his former teammate Darius Miles fatally shooting Jamea Jonae Harris in January.

Miller admitted to investigators that he brought the gun that was used to kill Harris, according to his attorney, but he was not charged with any criminal wrongdoing. Miller, whose attorney said he did not know that any illegal activity would occur, became a witness to the case.

Despite Miller's innocence, Malika Andrews brought the incident up during the NBA draft, when he was drafted No. 2 in June. This rubbed people the wrong way, including Dez Bryant, who called her out.

In the same way that he is calling her out now for the Josh Giddey issue, he resorted to using X to attack Malika Andrews. In the post, he questioned why the murder case was being brought up when Brandon Miller had nothing to do with it.