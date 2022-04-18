"West is a Laker, Kobe is a Laker, Jordan is a Bull; Who’s LeBron’s team?" - Mad Dog Russo raises questions about LeBron James' tenure and legacy with LA Lakers

In an episode of First Take, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, would put into question how LeBron James stacks up against past Los Angeles Lakers legends.

Russo argued that James is more of an honorary Lakers legend, and will ultimately be remembered most for his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Russo stated:

“You don’t go to LA and win 1 championship, you gotta go to LA and to win more than 1 championship… When you’re talking about LA history, you’re talking West, Baylor, Kobe, Magic and you’re talking Kareem, he’s never gonna be on that level. He’s a Cleveland Cavalier.”

LeBron James left Cleveland in 2018 to expand and strengthen his brand in Hollywood and chase Michael Jordan’s title haul. While his business empire has been a rousing success, his basketball goal hasn't gone as planned.

In four years with the Lakers, LeBron James has missed the playoffs twice, the second being one of the biggest implosions in NBA history. He won the title in what is now known as the Bubble Championship, but was eliminated by the Phoenix Suns in last year’s playoffs.

The veteran sports talk show host continued to weigh in on LeBron James' stint with the Lakers and overall legacy. Russo stated:

“The problem that LeBron has from a standpoint of legacy is, who’s his team? All the great players in the history of the NBA, maybe the exception of Wilt [Chamberlain], they got a team. Russell’s a Celtic, Bird’s a Celtic, Elgin Baylor’s a Laker, West is a Laker, Kobe is a Laker, Jordan is a Bull. Who’s LeBron’s team? He played for the Heat, he’s not a Heat! He’s a Cavalier and to leave Cleveland to run to LA and win 1 title and the other three years be a disaster? That’s not Hollywood.”

Whether it’s fair or not, LeBron James’ years with the LA Lakers will be judged not on what-ifs and near misses, but on the number of championships. If he does not win at least one more title, he may never be held in the same regard as some of the iconic Laker greats.

Russo's points were capped off by this:

If he retired right now, they building a statue with LeBron in front of Staples Center?”

Adding a championship to boost his basketball legacy both as a member of the Lakers and as an NBA player could be quite difficult next season. The Lakers still have to hire a new coach and then ask that coach to rebuild a roster that has become the butt of jokes this season.

More importantly, the Lakers may be forced to run it back with the same trio of James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis. Even when all three played, they only posted an 11-10 record.

LeBron James will reportedly not sign the Los Angeles Lakers’ contract extension offer to keep his options open

Keeping his options open will be LeBron James' biggest goal when contract extension talks with the LA Lakers start. [Photo: Sporting News]

LeBron James has previously vowed to play for the LA Lakers for as long as he can. Given the state of the team, leaving LA might be an option on the table if there’s no way for him to maximize his title aspirations.

Amid a sea of uncertainties for the Lakers, the surest thing to happen in the coming months will be the Lakers' offering to extend James’ tenure. The four-time MVP’s family is in Hollywood and his business enterprises get prime marketing in Los Angeles.

However, he may have to forego strengthening his Lakers resume and look elsewhere for a chance to enhance his GOAT case with another championship.

Ironically enough, he may just get to do that if he ends up winning it with the emerging Eastern powerhouse and hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

