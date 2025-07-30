"Westbrook to Lakers confirmed": NBA fans react as Russell Westbrook, LeBron's wife Savannah, Darvin Ham have mini Lakers' reunion 

Tuesday's Las Vegas Aces-LA Sparks game saw multiple celebrities enjoy the game courtside, including former Lakers player Russell Westbrook, LeBron James' wife Savannah James, and Darvin Ham. It was a mini Purple and Gold reunion of sorts. Westbrook played under Ham's tenure as the coach of the franchise until 2023.The former NBA MVP dapped Ham and greeted Savannah before the game. Here's the video:The history between everyone is well documented. Well, for Savannah, it's related more to her husband's dynamic with Westbrook and Ham. The Lakers had one of their worst stretches with Westbrook on the team. It seemingly soured the relationship between him and LeBron.Once Westbrook left, LeBron and Ham were rumored to have their issues during the 2023-24 season. Ham was fired by the Lakers' front office after an underwhelming year, which ended with LA losing to the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs for the second consecutive postseason.Nevertheless, all parties have seemingly put their history aside and moved forward. The link-ups drew plenty of attention from Lakers fans online. Here's how they reacted:Pope @Pope868686LINKI've seen enough, Westbrook to the Lakers is confirmed.Jarred Vanderbilt STAN @D1JustinFLLINKCoach???😭😭😭😭Bryan @_groovybryanLINKF**k it come back to the LakersJj Bay @JjOliciaBayLINKGet Russ back to the purple and gold and get him a f**king ring !/ @PlayoffBrodie_LINKWHY TF DID RUSS DAP UP DARVIN HAM????Russell Westbrook's return to California on the cards, but Lakers return unlikelyRussell Westbrook spent three years in California before taking his talents to Denver last summer. His tenures with the Lakers and Clippers back home didn't yield desired results. Nevertheless, he's got another chance to remain close to him, this time with the Kings.According to NBA free agency rumors, the Kings and Westbrook have a strong mutual interest. The Kings have a logjam in the backcourt, but not at the point guard position, with only Dennis Schroder as their true floor general. The Kings are also trying to move off Malik Monk's contract and sophomore Devin Carter in potential trades.That would open up a significant role for 36-year-old Westbrook, who remains a handy contributor. He had a solid season with the Nuggets in 2024-25, averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 75 games, shooting 44.9%.Russell Westbrook's numbers were even better as a starter. In 36 games, he averaged 15.3 ppg, 6.1 rpg and 7.0 apg, shooting 50.4%, including 33.8% from deep.