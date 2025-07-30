  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Los Angeles Lakers
  • "Westbrook to Lakers confirmed": NBA fans react as Russell Westbrook, LeBron's wife Savannah, Darvin Ham have mini Lakers' reunion 

"Westbrook to Lakers confirmed": NBA fans react as Russell Westbrook, LeBron's wife Savannah, Darvin Ham have mini Lakers' reunion 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jul 30, 2025 05:41 GMT
NBA fans react as Russell Westbrook, LeBron
NBA fans react as Russell Westbrook, LeBron's wife Savannah, Darvin Ham have mini Lakers' reunion (Images via: Sparks X, IMAGN)

Tuesday's Las Vegas Aces-LA Sparks game saw multiple celebrities enjoy the game courtside, including former Lakers player Russell Westbrook, LeBron James' wife Savannah James, and Darvin Ham. It was a mini Purple and Gold reunion of sorts. Westbrook played under Ham's tenure as the coach of the franchise until 2023.

Ad

The former NBA MVP dapped Ham and greeted Savannah before the game. Here's the video:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The history between everyone is well documented. Well, for Savannah, it's related more to her husband's dynamic with Westbrook and Ham. The Lakers had one of their worst stretches with Westbrook on the team. It seemingly soured the relationship between him and LeBron.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Once Westbrook left, LeBron and Ham were rumored to have their issues during the 2023-24 season. Ham was fired by the Lakers' front office after an underwhelming year, which ended with LA losing to the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs for the second consecutive postseason.

Ad

Nevertheless, all parties have seemingly put their history aside and moved forward. The link-ups drew plenty of attention from Lakers fans online. Here's how they reacted:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Russell Westbrook's return to California on the cards, but Lakers return unlikely

Russell Westbrook spent three years in California before taking his talents to Denver last summer. His tenures with the Lakers and Clippers back home didn't yield desired results. Nevertheless, he's got another chance to remain close to him, this time with the Kings.

According to NBA free agency rumors, the Kings and Westbrook have a strong mutual interest. The Kings have a logjam in the backcourt, but not at the point guard position, with only Dennis Schroder as their true floor general. The Kings are also trying to move off Malik Monk's contract and sophomore Devin Carter in potential trades.

Ad

That would open up a significant role for 36-year-old Westbrook, who remains a handy contributor. He had a solid season with the Nuggets in 2024-25, averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 75 games, shooting 44.9%.

Russell Westbrook's numbers were even better as a starter. In 36 games, he averaged 15.3 ppg, 6.1 rpg and 7.0 apg, shooting 50.4%, including 33.8% from deep.

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications