"Westbrook that mother f**ker" - Ex-Warriors highlights why Anthony Edwards seeking advice from Michael Jordan is counterproductive

After seeing an increase in double teams, Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards reportedly decided to ask for advice. The person whom Edwards contacted was none other than Michael Jordan, who faced some intense defenses and double teams, especially with the Bad Boy Pistons' "Jordan Rules."

While most might think that asking Jordan for basketball advice is a good idea, there's at least one person who disagrees. That person is former Golden State Warriors point guard Gilbert Arenas, who thinks that asking Jordan for advice would not benefit Edwards.

On "Gil's Arena," Arenas pointed out that the doubles that MJ saw are different from what Edwards is dealing with.

"So, the double team that MJ was seeing with the illegal defense rules then wouldn't even apply here," Arenas said. "But MJ wasn't getting doubled off of pick-and-rolls."

The former Golden State Warriors guard shared how a player should handle a double, saying that attacking the slower defender is the ideal way to do it. He then reiterated that getting doubled off a pick-and-roll was not what Jordan faced, and therefore was not his field of expertise.

Arenas then shifted his attention to Anthony Edwards, saying that he could make use of his natural abilities to beat doubles while using other guards as an example.

"Ja Morant, when he comes off the pick-and-roll," Arenas said, "why do you think he dunks on them? Because he's not sitting there trying to snake everybody slowing down his game. For the most part, he's gonna come off, hit you and keep it speedy. (Russell) Westbrook that motherf*****."

Anthony Edwards has shown flashes of incredible athleticism in attacking the lane. However, Gilbert Arenas thinks that he has not been using that to beat double teams. Instead, Edwards has been slowing down and trying to beat his defenders by creating space on the outside.

Arenas seems to believe that this is counterproductive for someone with Edwards' speed and athleticism. His advice for the Timberwolves guard is to immediately look to attack the hoop as soon as he comes off a pick-and-roll to keep the defenses on their toes.

Anthony Edwards credits his teammates with finding ways to beat opposing defenses

After the Minnesota Timberwolves' 100-92 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, members of the media got a chance to speak with Anthony Edwards in the locker room.

One media member asked Edwards about how his playmaking has been giving the Wolves offense different looks since it throws off defenses.

"You just see how guys are guarding you, their doubling, just keep making the right play," Edwards said (Timestamp: 3:34). "Finding Rudy (Gobert) on the roll, finding the corner, finding the relocation 3s, knowing when to be aggressive, trying to manipulate their defense and then eventually they change it to what I want it to be.

"And I can't do it without my teammates. They've been playing great, they're making shots and when they're making shots it's hard for teams to do doubles."

Finding his teammates for assists has not been the most prominent part of Anthony Edwards' game. He is averaging only 4.4 assists per game this season, which is lower than his career-best 5.1 apg which he achieved last year. In fact, Edwards has yet to reach double-figure assists in a game this year.

His season-high in dimes is nine, which he has accomplished twice so far this season: on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets and on Dec. 6 against the Golden State Warriors.

Last season, he hit double-figure assists four times, including a career-high of 12 against the San Antonio Spurs on Jan 12, 2024.

