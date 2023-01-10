What are Aaron Gordon's contract details with the Denver Nuggets in 2022-2023 NBA season: All you need to know

Aaron Gordon is having the best season of his nine-year career in 2022-2023. The Denver Nuggets forward is set to make $19.7 million in the first year of a four-year, $86.6 million contract extension he signed prior to the 2021-2022 season. Gordon holds a player option in 2025-2026, the final year of his contract, worth $22.8 million.

Gordon is on his second extension after signing a four-year, $80 million extension with the Orlando Magic in 2018. He also earned $18 million on his rookie contract. Assuming Gordon picks up his player option and plays out the life of the deal, he will have made $179.4 million in his 12 seasons in the league.

If the Nuggets forward continues to play at a high level, he will likely decline the option in search of one last lucrative deal. Gordon will be just 29 years old in the summer of 2025 when he is eligible to reach free agency, making it possible that he receives a contract north of $100 million if his performance continues throughout the life of his current contract.

The Nuggets will likely do everything in their power to keep him around as he is the same age as superstar center Nikola Jokic and has shown that he can thrive alongside the two-time NBA MVP.

How has Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon fared in 2022-2023?

Aaron Gordon is having a career year in his second full season as a member of the Denver Nuggets. The ninth-year forward is averaging 16.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks. Additionally, he is shooting 58.4% from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range, both of which would mark new career highs.

Gordon has increased his performance after entering the season with career averages of 13.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.6 blocks. The biggest growth has been his shooting as he entered the season shooting 46.0% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range in his career. His play has also increased the floor spacing around Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic.

As a result of his play, the Denver Nuggets have been among the best teams in the league this season. Denver is currently in first place in the Western Conference with a 26-13 record.

