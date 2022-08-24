What actually caused the fall of the AND1 brand?

Back in the late 90's and early 2000's, the company AND1 came along and brought a whole new brand of basketball to the mainstream. Stemming from streetball played in New York parks, the put together a line of products for hardcore fans looking for something new. The company understood that not everyone can make it to the NBA, and targeted those who still love the game and play daily.

While the brand had a good run at the top, it was not long lived. After competing with the likes of Nike for stretches, the brand slowly plummeted and was eventually sold.

There are many reasons why the company went under, with one of their biggest blunders involved the signing of their first NBA star. In an attempt to compete with the likes of Nike, AND1 signed Stephon Marbury to an endorsement deal. While they were hoping he could carry them into the stratusphere, things did not go as planned.

As an endorsed athlete, Marbury took the floor in AND1's signature shoe for his NBA debut. While driving to the basket, he fell awkwardly and ended up hurting his ankle. The incident was a major hit for the fairly new company at the time.

The pivotal factor in the AND1 brand eventually going under

What truly led to the collapse of AND1 also involved endorsements, but in a different way. Following their basketball mixtapes taking off, the company put together an elite team of streetballers and put on tours every summer around the country.

They slowly brought more guys on to the team and eventually got their own show on ESPN. As the old saying goes, with great power comes great responsibility.

As the company grew, the situation itself improved. Players went from getting driven around in vans to riding in luxurious busses and competing at Madison Square Garden. The success of AND1 also meant a pay increase for those who helped build the brand.

Like in the NBA, the pay scale of players varies for a number of reasons. If you are a bigger draw, you tend to get a larger contract. As the company was at its peak, players began discussing their contracts with one another.

After hearing how much their peers were getting, some players lashed out against the company. What was once a tight-knit group quickly became a toxic and hostile work environment.

It's impossible to build something special without trust, and players feeling they were exploited is one of the many reasons why the brand ended up going under.

