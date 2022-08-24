What was the rivalry between AND1 and Nike, and how did Nike win that battle?

Back in the late 90's and early 2000's, the company AND1 came along and tried to shake up the basketball landscape. With their own line of clothing and sneakers, they set out to provide a different experience to that of the NBA.

Centered around streetball, AND1 focused its attention on a different core audience. They felt their products were for real fans of the game who still enjoyed playing at their local park.

Pruven @Pruven777 Watching the "And1" mixtape movie..dope many legends. Homage Watching the "And1" mixtape movie..dope many legends. Homage

Like all companies, they had their competition in the market. At the time, the only other company having success in the space was Nike. Given that they had Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan as their centerpiece, they were the top dog.

Despite Nike being the number one brand in the market, AND1 still managed to see great success. At their peak, they were seen as a close rival or even better than the iconic sports brand. However, their run at the top was short lived.

The moment when AND1 lost its rivaliry with Nike

There are numerous things that can be attributed to the downfall of AND1, but when it comes to their rivalry with Nike, one moment in particular stands out. One small 30-second commercial changed everything.

What the company clung to the most was how different its brand was. They were giving basketball fans a completely different experience, which led to the company taking off. Once Nike saw how well they were doing with their streetball image, they decided to get in on the action.

Aside from selling t-shirts, the products that got them on the map initially were basketball mixtapes. Essentially, they were highlight reels with music playing behind them. Their first volume reached a vast number of people, leaving fans interested and wanting more. From there, the company went on to put out multiple additions.

Ali @7Ali7Ali7 Those And1 mixtape days > Those And1 mixtape days >

Instead of making their own mixtape, Nike ran a commercial on TV with a similar style. It consisted of players passing the ball and dribbling around with the kind of flare that'd be seen at a park doing a streetball game.

Aside from Nike copying the brand they brought to the mainstream, the thing that hurt AND1 the most was Toronto Raptors star Vince Carter being in the commercial. Just before he signed a deal with Nike, he won the dunk contest wearing their shoes.

With more notable names and a larger budget, one commercial changed everything in what was a years-long rivalry. To this day, Nike remains the top brand in the basketball attire market.

