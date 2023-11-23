What is the age of consent in Australia? Josh Giddey's alleged incident with a minor sparks outrage online

Josh Giddey's leaked video of an alleged incident with a minor has sparked massive outrage on social media. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard was seen interacting with a high school junior in a clip that's surfaced on social media. The Australian star was slammed by fans on Twitter, and calls to get him off the NBA continue to grow louder.

While there is no official word from the player, the franchise, or the league, the incident will surely see an investigation before a concrete decision is made. With a minor in focus, it is worth noting that the legal age for consensual sex varies between 16 and 17 years across Australian state and territory jurisdictions.

As for the rules in Oklahoma, the legal age of consent in the state is 16 years. This makes it an illegal act for a minor who is 15 years of age or younger to have consensual sex with an adult who is at least 18 years old. Giddey, at the time of writing, is 21. With regards to the girl, her profile was found on Instagram but is a private one.

Josh Giddey might be in trouble after the latest incident

NBA fans were distraught when they saw that it was Josh Giddey in the video, and were quick to express their disappointment and anger at the promising OKC Thunder star. The clip and the tweet have since been deleted, but a screenshot of the tweet has been doing the rounds on Reddit.

If investigated and proven to be on the wrong side of the law, Giddey will face serious ramifications from the team and the league.

The guard has been prolific in his third year for the side, averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. In his last three seasons with OKC, he has propped up 14.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 6.1 assists making his case for becoming a regular starter for the team.

The Thunder have been phenomenal and are placed in the second in the West with an 11-4 record. This incident with Giddey comes to light after the team's comprehensive 114-102 win over the Chicago Bulls at home on Wednesday. Giddey who played 29 minutes had 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Josh Giddey and the Thunder play the Philadelphia 76ers next, followed by an In-Season Tournament matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Expect more developments about the incident in the meantime.