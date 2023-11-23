What is the age of consent in Oklahoma? Josh Giddey's alleged leaked video leaves fans worried

Oklahoma City Thunder star Josh Giddey has stirred controversy on social media after a leaked video on X saw him allegedly talking to an underage girl. The now-deleted tweet also saw the uploader state that the girl is a high school student and a junior. This saw fans express their displeasure with the 21-year-old shooting guard. Some refused to believe that it was Giddey.

In the video, the player is seen introducing himself, and one of the images as part of the post sees him and the girl posing for a selfie. The girl in the picture has a profile on Instagram, which is private. At the other end, the now-deleted tweet read:

"Josh Giddey from the OKC thunder with an under-age girl. First video he is talking to her brother. This is Disgusting and this man needs to be punished. We can’t let this go under the surface any longer. This needs to be seen. Girl is a junior in high school."

Here is the screenshot of the same:

The video appears to have been recorded ahead of the team's clash against the Sacramento Kings earlier this month. The Thunder lost 105-98 and Giddey had 13 points, four rebounds, and five assists in the contest.

Josh Giddey leaked video clip: What is the age of consent in Oklahoma?

According to Oklahoma Criminal Defense, the age of consent in the state is 16 years. That would mean that it is illegal for a minor who is 15 years of age or younger to have consensual sex with an adult who is at least 18. It's worth noting that Giddey is 21.

The fans were already sharing their two cents on the clip:

At the time of writing, the league or the franchise has yet to release a statement. On the season front, this is Giddey's third season in the NBA. In his opening rookie season and his second, Josh Giddey looked like All-Star material with his 6-foot-8 frame and elite passing skills.

This season, the Australian is averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. In his three years with OKC, he has averaged 14.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 6.1 assists in 145 regular-season games.

The latest controversy threatens to derail Josh Giddey's promising career if he is found guilty of being with a minor in Oklahoma.