"What is Amen?" - NBA fans react to John Hollinger's take on Rockets not having wings even after Kevin Durant and Dorian Finney-Smith additions

The Houston Rockets have been major players in the NBA offseason. Between the acquisitions of Kevin Durant and Clint Capela, along with the addition of Dorian Finney-Smith, the team managed to bolster their roster while re-signing key players like Steven Adams and Fred VanVleet.

The way John Hollinger of The Athletic sees things, however, the team doesn't have any real wings.

During Wednesday's episode of "The Zach Lowe Show," Hollinger argued that Finney-Smith, Tari Eason and Amen Thompson aren't wings, they're power forwards.

NBA fans were quick to react, while many collectively scratched their heads in confusion.

Coach @millsthemachine LINK What is Amen??

Playoff NFL @_PlayoffNFL LINK What is Kevin Durant?

jb @locledupjb LINK They probably have the deepest wing group in the nba lmfao?

Plenty of other fans also weighed in.

USACFC @USACFC_ LINK What. They have at least four wings. He states they are more like 4s… even if that were true 4s are essentially wings in the modern NBA. This clip is a bad look in a number of ways.

Tom Hur @KoreaPistonsFan LINK Don't they have like 2 million wings?

Although Kevin Durant has played power forward in the past, particularly with Team USA, per the Rockets' current depth chart on ESPN, Amen Thompson is expected to start at the shooting guard spot, while Tari Eason and Dorian Finney-Smith are projected to fill out the small forward position.

Considering how much time we have between now and the start of the season, coach Ime Udoka will have plenty of time to figure out how he will handle the team's rotations.

Looking at the Houston Rockets' offseason moves so far

Following a season where Houston was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, the team's front office wasted no time bolstering its roster for the season ahead.

The team kicked off the summer by agreeing to a long-term contract extension with Ime Udoka. Then they pulled off, which could very well be the move of the offseason, by trading Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and the No. 10 pick in this year's draft to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Kevin Durant.

Despite that, the franchise managed to retain a number of key players, partially due to starting guard Fred VanVleet signing a team-friendly two-year $50 million deal.

With their available cap space, the Rockets' front office and Jabari Smith Jr. agreed to a five-year $122 million extension. Additionally, they re-signed Steven Adams, who proved last season that his contributions can't be defined by typical box office metrics.

Additionally, the franchise signed Clint Capela to a three-year deal worth $21 million, and acquired Dorian Finney-Smith on a four-year $53 million contract to bolster their shooting and defense.

While the Eastern Conference may be looking wide open, out West, it's clear that Houston has positioned itself to potentially be a championship contender in the year ahead.

