What are Bam Adebayo's contract details with Heat? Salary, duration & more

Bam Adebayo has contributed a ton to the success of the Miami Heat this season, as they try to even the series against the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals. Since entering the league, he's made a significant impact and improved his game on both ends of the floor.

In the 2020 offseason, Adebayo and the Heat agreed to a contract extension that secured his spot as a pillar in the team. He signed a five-year $163 million deal that took effect during the 2021-22 season and will last until the 2025-26 season. Following that, he'll become an unrestricted free agent if Miami doesn't give him another extension.

NBA TV @NBATV Bam Adebayo has reportedly agreed to a contract extension with the Heat.

He's currently in his sixth season with the team and has been exceptional for the team so far. Adebayo also became an All-Star for the second time in his career this season after averaging 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. During their campaign, the two-time All-Star shot 54% from the field for the team.

In the NBA Finals, Adebayo has been impactful for the team. He's done a ton for the Heat on both ends of the floor and has been the best player for Miami on multiple occasions. The four-time All-Defensive center has averaged 23.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists for the team.

Greg Sylvander @GregSylvander Bam Adebayo scored 26 points in Game 1, 21 points in Game 2 & 22 points in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, having now registered four 20-point career games in The Finals, the fourth-most in team history.



Only Dwyane Wade (19), LeBron James (17) and Jimmy Butler (7) has more.

In Game 1 of the finals, Adebayo finished the game with 26 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists. Despite his efforts, the Heat lost to the Nuggets where Nikola Jokic had 27 points, ten rebounds, and 14 assists.

Bam Adebayo believes that teamwork can allow the Heat to win the title over the Nuggets

2023 NBA Finals - Game Four

Bam Adebayo is one of the players that keep the engine running for the Heat since emerging as a star. In just his sixth season in the league, the team has made it to the NBA Finals on two separate occasions and has revived the championship culture of the team.

This time around, Adebayo has a different outlook that could be the key to them winning the title. The 6-foot-9 center believes working together as a team could change things for the Heat and ultimately win them the Larry O'Brien trophy.

"Key to a victory, playing together, playing hard, believing in one another." Adebayo said.

NBA @NBA



Bam Adebayo shares his keys to Game 4 as the Heat look to even the series at 2-2... 8:30pm/et on ABC!



More Game 4 content in the NBA App: "Playing together, playing hard, believing in one another."Bam Adebayo shares his keys to Game 4 as the Heat look to even the series at 2-2... 8:30pm/et on ABC!More Game 4 content in the NBA App: app.link.nba.com/den_mia_game4 "Playing together, playing hard, believing in one another."Bam Adebayo shares his keys to Game 4 as the Heat look to even the series at 2-2... 8:30pm/et on ABC!More Game 4 content in the NBA App: app.link.nba.com/den_mia_game4 https://t.co/pLW9xyIq8u

The Heat are looking forward to winning Game 4 against the Nuggets for a chance to tie the series. Since the 2023 NBA Finals started, they've always been considered the underdogs. Due to that, they're determined to prove the doubters wrong and win the chip.

