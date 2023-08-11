What are the best moments from NBA Christmas Day 2022?

The NBA Christmas Day 2022 games delivered plenty of action and sprinkled it with some rivalries and storylines to watch. It has always been a day to mark as an NBA fan and the 2022 Christmas Day games served up expectations quite well.

On December 25, 2022, NBA fans were treated to five games.

The Denver Nuggets went to Arizona to face Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors visited Memphis Grizzlies, Boston Celtics matched up with former champions Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Dallas Mavericks while New York Knicks were out to prove themselves against Philadelphia 76ers.

Here are some of the best moments of the NBA Christmas Day 2022:

#1. Dallas Mavericks honor Dirk Nowitzki with a statue on NBA Christmas Day

There has been no doubt that Dirk Nowitzki is the best to wear a Dallas Mavericks jersey today. The 14-time NBA All-Star quite had a Christmas to remember as his statue was unveiled at the American Airlines Arena.

#2. Luka Doncic vs LeBron James

The reigning face of the NBA matched up with one of the youngest superstars that may take over on NBA Christmas Day 2022.

Mavs Nation @MavsNationCP pic.twitter.com/bhSdvRYslh All eyes will be on the EPIC Luka Doncic-LeBron James matchup when the Mavs try to spoil the Lakers' Christmas

Miles away from the statue unveiling of Dirk Nowitzki in Dallas, the Dallas Mavericks went on the road to face the Los Angeles Lakers and won the game, 124-115.

Luka Doncic flirted with a triple-double of 32 points, nine rebounds and nine assists while LeBron James had 38 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Ja Morant's 'Fine in the West' quote backfires

The Memphis Grizzlies hosted the defending champions Golden State Warriors on NBA Christmas Day 2022 and it had a good back story heading up to the game.

Ja Morant, was asked who in the NBA Western Conference he thinks is a genuine title competitor, said, "I'm fine with the West". This irked a lot of Golden State Warriors fans ahead of the game.

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews



From Part 1 of our conversation with Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell. Who is fine in the west?From Part 1 of our conversation with Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/3oRxkyP6I6

The Golden State Warriors had a statement game and won by 14 points, 123-109. Ja Morant was electric with 36 points, eight assists and seven rebounds but he may have had to rethink his statement as a Steph Curry-less Warriors flexed their muscles.

Jordan Poole was the team's top scorer with 32 points while Klay Thompson tallied 24 points.

Aaron Gordon posterizing Landry Shamet

The Denver Nuggets hosted the Phoenix Suns on NBA Christmas Day 2022 and it delivered quite a memory. The eventual 2023 NBA Champions won the game by just three points, 128-125, but this day was remembered more more than the win.

The night belonged to Aaron Gordon as he flew into the air on the fast break and dunks over Landry Shamet. Nuggets fans in the building erupted and it is seen as one of the best slam dunks of the season.

Gordon overall had a great game as the second top-scorer behind Nikola Jokic doing 28 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Shamat led the Suns coming from the bench with 31 points and six assists but that slam dunk just made his contributions on that day forgotten.

