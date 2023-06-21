What were the best trades in NBA history? Finding out more

Throughout the rich history of the NBA, numerous trades have altered the course of franchises and shaped the league's landscape. From game-changing superstars to legendary champions, these trades have left an indelible mark.

In this article, we will explore the top 10 NBA trades of all time and the players who made them extraordinary.

Best Trades in NBA History: Shaping the league's history

#10, Carmelo Anthony to New York Knicks: A star comes to the Big Apple

In 2011, Carmelo Anthony and Chauncey Billups were traded to the New York Knicks in a three-way deal involving the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Despite Anthony's arrival bringing excitement and a resurgence of relevance to the Knicks, with only one playoff series victory, the team's success remained limited during his seven-year tenure. Still, his impact on the court cannot be overlooked.

#9, Kyrie Irving to Boston Celtics: A point guard takes his talents to Beantown

The trade of Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics occurred in 2017 following the Cavaliers' 2016 NBA championship. Isaiah Thomas, Ante Zizic and Jae Crowder were received by the Cavaliers in exchange for Irving.

Irving's tenure with the Celtics showcased his exceptional scoring ability and leadership, earning him two All-Star selections. In the end, he eventually joined the Brooklyn Nets, but his impact on the Celtics cannot be denied.

#8, Kawhi Leonard to Toronto Raptors: A superstar delivers an historic championship

Kawhi Leonard was traded from the San Antonio Spurs to the Toronto Raptors in 2018 for DeMar DeRozan. Despite Leonard's being in Toronto for only one season, he led the Raptors to their first NBA championship in 2019, delivering remarkable performances throughout the playoffs.

Leonard's impact and the Raptors' historic triumph will forever be remembered in NBA lore.

#7, Wilt Chamberlain to LA Lakers: A legend joins the Showtime Era

The Philadelphia 76ers decided to trade Wilt Chamberlain, one of the greatest basketball players of all time, to the LA Lakers after contract negotiations stalled.

Joining forces with Elgin Baylor and Jerry West, Chamberlain helped the Lakers secure an NBA title in 1972, cementing his status as a true legend of the game.

#6, Dennis Rodman to Chicago Bulls: The rebounder extraordinaire joins a dynasty

A trade took place in 1995 that involved Dennis Rodman being moved from the San Antonio Spurs to the Chicago Bulls. He was famous for his defensive prowess and rebounding skills.

In conjunction with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, Rodman contributed significantly to the Bulls' second three-peat. They achieved three consecutive NBA championships from 1996 to 1998.

#5, Kobe Bryant to LA Lakers: The Black Mamba emerges

After the selection of Kobe Bryant as the 13th pick in 1996, the Charlotte Hornets exchanged him for Vlade Divac to the LA Lakers.

The arrival of Bryant in Los Angeles was a decisive moment. His exceptional skills as a shooting guard propelled him to become one of basketball's finest players, resulting in five championships with the Lakers and leaving an everlasting impact on the team.

#4, Oscar Robertson to Milwaukee Bucks: The Big O's championship journey

Oscar Robertson, known for his triple-double exploits, was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in 1970. With Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then Lew Alcindor) as his teammate, Robertson guided the Bucks to their first NBA championship in 1971.

This established his standing as one of the top point guards in the annals of basketball.

#3, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to LA Lakers: A Lakers legend is born

After expressing his desire to leave the Milwaukee Bucks, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was traded to the LA Lakers in 1975.

This trade jump-started the Lakers' success, as Abdul-Jabbar won back-to-back MVP awards and propelled the team to five championships during his tenure, etching his name in Lakers lore.

#2, LeBron James to Miami Heat: The birth of the Heatles

In 2010, LeBron James, one of the most dominant players of his generation, joined the Miami Heat in a highly publicized decision. Partnering with Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade, James formed a formidable trio that captured two consecutive NBA championships in 2012 and 2013.

James' move to Miami marked a significant shift in player empowerment and set the stage for future super-teams.

#1, Bill Russell to Boston Celtics: The ultimate winner

Bill Russell, a defensive stalwart and unparalleled winner, was traded to the Boston Celtics in 1956. This trade initiated an era of Celtics dominance, as Russell led the team to 11 championships in 13 seasons, including nine titles in the 1960s.

Russell's impact extended beyond statistics, as his leadership and defensive prowess established him as one of the greatest players and winners in NBA history.

These trades represent pivotal moments that shaped the NBA's landscape and propelled players to greatness. From bringing championships to franchises to redefining legacies, these players forever left their mark on the game and solidified their places in basketball history.

