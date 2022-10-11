What are some of the biggest endorsement deals LeBron James has signed? Here are all the details

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of the biggest names in the sporting world. With massive star power and an even bigger social media presence, James rakes in millions of dollars in endorsements each year.

LeBron James is associated with a variety of popular brands. Some of these endorsement deals have lasted throughout his entire career. Others have been for a shorter duration.

LeBron James' lifetime deal with Nike

LeBron James signed with Nike way before he stepped foot on the NBA floor. Nike is an athletic apparel company that became synonymous with basketball sneakers in the 1990s. Nike and LeBron initially agreed on a 10 year, $70 million deal in 2003. He then signed a "lifetime" contract with Nike in 2016. The deal is reportedly worth up to $1 billion.

LeBron's tenure with Nike has been a resounding success. His signature shoes consistently rank among the best-selling sneakers in the world. Only the 'Jordan' sneakers are estimated to bring in more revenue for Nike than the 'LeBron' collection. LeBron will look to emulate his hero Michael Jordan by creating his own version of the 'Jordan' brand.

LeBron James' major endorsement deals through the years

Over the course of his career, LeBron has signed numerous endorsement deals that have made him a lot of money.

After ending a 17-year association with Coco-Cola, James joined PepsiCo to become the new face of their Mountain Dew Brand. James released a statement about his decision to join PepsiCo in March 2021:

"It's important to me that I believe in the brands and products where I invest my time. When I first learned about the message behind the drink – the fact that every day is a chance to rise for all of us – that really resonated with me."

"The ability to rise and find motivation to do more and be more every single morning is powerful. I'm excited about the opportunity to bring that to life through this partnership with PepsiCo.”

LeBron James also signed a major endorsement deal with popular headphone company 'Beats by Dre'. King James began endorsing the product in 2008 for about $1 million per commercial. He bought a minor stake in the company in 2014. When Apple eventually bought the company, LeBron received an estimated $30 million in compensation.

LeBron signed a $100 million contract with Samsung in 2012. The deal, which spanned over five years, included marketing and commercials for the electronics corporation.

In addition to these deals, LeBron has also had partnerships with companies like 2k Sports, Walmart, and KIA Motors. He also has a sizeable real estate portfolio. He owns numerous properties in Los Angeles and his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

