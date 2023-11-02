What are Bismack Biyombo's contract details with Memphis Grizzlies? Salary, duration, and more

Bismack Biyombo signed with the Memphis Grizzlies this week in hopes of helping the team snap a five-game skid.

With Ja Morant sidelined for 25 games and Steven Adams out for the season, the Grizzlies are looking to stay afloat in an increasingly competitive Western Conference. Ahead of the NBA In-Season Tournament opening night for the team on Friday, they've added veteran big man Biyombo.

According to Spotrac, Bismack Biyombo has been signed to a one-year $3,031,114 deal for the season, which isn't fully guaranteed until January 10, 2024. In addition, Biyombo cannot be traded until February 2, 2024.

His contract carries a cap hit against the Grizzlies of $1,915,239 for the season as well. Bismack Biyombo's contract is a slight increase from his one-year minimum deal with the Phoenix Suns, which saw him earn $2,905,851 last season.

Last season with the Phoenix Suns, Bismack Biyombo played in 61 games, starting in 14 of them. During that time, he averaged 14.3 minutes, 4.3 points, 1.4 blocks, and 4.3 rebounds per game.

In addition, Biyombo notably brings playoff experience to the team as well, having played in 40 career playoff games since joining the league for the 2011-12 season. While he may not be able to single-handedly lead the team to the top of the Western Conference, he's expected to provide valuable minutes.

Looking at the Memphis Grizzlies' struggles so far amid Bismack Biyombo signing

This season has seen the Memphis Grizzlies struggle without starting center Steven Adams and All-Star Ja Morant. While Morant will be joining the team after serving a 25-game suspension for his off-court activity this summer, Adams will rehab a PCL injury after surgery.

After Adams went down last season, the hope was that he would be able to rehab the injury and return to action without surgery. After undergoing a stem-cell injection in March, Adams was ultimately ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Despite hopes that he would be able to start this season healthy, he now finds himself sidelined for the entirety of the 2023-24 season. In his absence, as well as the absence of Ja Morant, the Grizzlies have struggled.

The team have gone winless to start the season after acquiring Marcus Smart in a blockbuster deal over the summer. In addition, they've also dealt with injuries to Derrick Rose and Santi Aldama.

In the case of Rose, the former MVP has been ruled out for the next week with knee soreness, which will see him re-evaluated in a week. In the case of Santi Aldama, the 22-year-old big man will be out with an ankle injury for the team's next game, adding to the team's frontcourt woes.