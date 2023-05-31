What was Bob Myers' salary? Finding out more about the Warriors GM

Bob Myers, who will be stepping down as the Golden State Warriors' general manager and president, reportedly earned $8 million annually. He is the third highest-earning NBA executive after the Miami Heat’s Pat Riley ($11 million) and the San Antonio Spurs’ RC Buford ($10 million).

The former UCLA Bruin is widely considered the architect of the Warriors’ dynasty. He was hired in 2011 as an assistant general manager before getting the top post in 2012. Myers drafted Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn BREAKING: Golden State's Bob Myers – a two-time executive of the year and architect of four NBA championships -- is stepping down as the franchise's president and general manager, he told ESPN on Tuesday. "It's just time," Myers said.

Bob Myers was also responsible for the acquisition of Andre Iguodala, Kevin Durant and Andrew Wiggins. Although Steph Curry was already with Golden State when Myers arrived, the NBA’s greatest shooter considers him to be the unsung leader of the Warriors.

Warriors team owner Joe Lacob reportedly offered to make the two-time NBA Executive of the Year winner one of the best-paid at his position. Myers, though, declined the offer. He has several reasons for stepping down, the biggest of which was to spend more time with his family.

Lacob, addressing the Myers situation, had this to say in the press conference:

“I thought about a lot of things but I never thought about the day that I would have to say goodbye to a partner and friend and someone so close to our organization.

"I'm not going to sit here and tell you I understand it because I don't. … But it's really not for me to understand why. I just want him to be happy.”

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports Warriors owner, Joe Lacob discusses Bob Myers stepping down.



Says he doesn’t understand why. But it’s not for him to understand. Views Bob as his fifth son. Warriors owner, Joe Lacob discusses Bob Myers stepping down. Says he doesn’t understand why. But it’s not for him to understand. Views Bob as his fifth son. https://t.co/tovCCIbsoX

The former UCLA player originally made his mark in pro sports as an agent. He was with Tellem and Associates as an intern while working on his law degree at Loyola Law School. It was when he was at Loyola that he met Joe Lacob.

After starting as an intern at the aforementioned firm, Myers was named vice president of what would become SFX Sports in 2000. He was by then one of the company’s best in contract negotiations and player recruitment.

After a decade as one of the leading sports agents’ Joe Lacob hired Bob Myers to be an assistant GM for the Golden State Warriors. Lacob led an ownership group that bought the Dubs in 2010. He wanted a new face to eventually lead from an executive’s standpoint.

A dozen years later, Myers will hand over the job to someone else after having been at the center of the Warriors’ four championships.

Who will replace Bob Myers as the Golden State Warriors’ top executive?

Front and center in Tuesday’s press conference by Joe Lacob was Bob Myers. He wouldn’t go into details on who will replace one of sports’ most coveted executives.

It is expected, however, that Lacob will give more responsibility to his son Kirk, who is the EVP of basketball operations. Mike Dunleavy Jr., a former player and VP, is also another name that could take the vacant slot.

Bob Myers told the media that Dunleavy Jr. will be great as a GM if he wants the job and if the Golden State Warriors will promote him.

Tim Kawakami @timkawakami



Tim Kawakami @timkawakami

It'll very likely be Mike Dunleavy Jr. and whoever else he wants to bring in.

Lacob emphasized that the Dubs will make sure they get the right person for such an important role in the team. It will not matter to him whether they find the replacement in one week or one month.

The Golden State Warriors have a ton to deal with in their offseason. June 22 will be the upcoming draft while contract negotiations, including those of Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, will have to be addressed.

