It's official, Bob Myers has decided to step down from the position of being general manager and president of basketball operations for the Golden State Warriors. After 12 years with the team, Myers took his time to come to a decision and inform the public that he's stepping away from the position.

As he announced his decision, Myers addressed the media early today to talk about why he came to such a decision. His future with the team has been up in the air after the Warriors were eliminated by the LA Lakers in the second-round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Here's what Myers had to say.

"You can't make it to a feel like this without everyone knowing what you're gonna say. But this is tough, this is hard. I have so many different things, emotions that I'm still processing." Myers said.

"But the bottom line is job requires complete engagement and complete effort, 1,000 percent. If you can’t do it, then you shouldn’t do it. That’s the answer to the question of why."

"I can't do that to our players, I can't do that to Joe [Lacob] and Peter [Guber], really I can't do that to myself... I have a tremendous amount of respect for everyone within the Warriors, especially Joe and Peter."

Golden State hired Myers as an assistant general manager back in 2011 and was promoted to general manager after 12 months. From there, he acquired pieces and built an incredible team centered around Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. He won Executive of the Year back in the 2014-15 season, which was the same season they won their first title in the Curry era.

He won his second Executive of the Year award in 2016-17 after signing Kevin Durant and other significant role players.

Golden State Warriors @warriors 2x NBA Executive of the Year.

4x NBA Champion.

The architect of an era.



After 11 seasons, Bob Myers will step down from his role as President of Basketball Operations / General Manager at the conclusion of his contract. Thank you for everything, Bob. 2x NBA Executive of the Year. 4x NBA Champion. The architect of an era.After 11 seasons, Bob Myers will step down from his role as President of Basketball Operations / General Manager at the conclusion of his contract. Thank you for everything, Bob. https://t.co/6DrLsmrqcw

Bob myers was responsible for signing Kevin Durant back in 2016

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings - Game Seven

The Warriors had significant success while Bob Myers was their general manager. They won four championships and revolutionized the game of basketball. Additionally, they were able to bring in Kevin Durant through the midst of it and it helped them become a superpower in the NBA.

According to Lacob, Myers was responsible for the signing of Durant back in 2016, which helped them win two more titles.

"We lost that horrible series in 2016, up 3-1. I won't say a lot, other than Bob Myers was on the job pretty fast." Lacob said.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Joe Lacob says it was Bob Myers’ idea to bring KD to the Warriors in 2016 Joe Lacob says it was Bob Myers’ idea to bring KD to the Warriors in 2016 https://t.co/Z3tGnPTvgi

"We would not have those 2 championships if Bob hadn't done what he did, worked incredibly difficult, he was the key guy. It was his idea and his execution... we owe him that."

