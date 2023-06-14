What are Bradley Beal's contract details with Wizards? Salary, duration & more

Bradley Beal has become one of the most talked about players in the NBA after reports that he might be traded. With a possible deal for the star guard on the horizon, here is a breakdown of his contract.

Back in July of 2022, Bradley Beal inked a max contract extension with the Washington Wizards. The terms of the deal were five years, $251 million. In the first year of the deal this season, Beal earned $43.2 million.

As the contract goes on, Beal's salary is going to steadily increase. Next season, he is set to make $46.7 million in 2024, followed by $50.2 million in 2025. In the second to last year of the deal, the three-time All-Star is slated to earn $53.6 million.

There is a possibility that this contract only spans four years, as the final year is a player option. However, at $57.1 million, it seems unlikely that he will turn it down. Along with his sizeable salary, Beal also had a no-trade clause worked into the deal.

Bradley Beal's contract could impact return on trade

At 29 years old, Bradley Beal is still in the prime of his career. He is also still one of the top high-volume scorers in the NBA. Injuries have derailed the last two seasons for him, but he's still managed to be productive. In the 50 games Beal played in this season, he averaged 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists.

While Beal is still a star-level player, his massive contract could impact what the Washington Wizards are able to get for him in a trade. During his latest reporting on the matter, ESPN's Brian Windhorst stated that it might shock some how little of a return Beal nets if he is dealt.

"If Bradley Beal gets traded between now and next Thursday, I think people are going to be very surprised at the price and potentially how low it's going to be because his contract is not attractive"

Even with his large price tag, teams are still going to inquire about Beal. Shams Charania of The Atheltic already reported that the Miami Heat are a team expected to express interest in trading for him.

Story at @TheAthletic : Bradley Beal, Wizards expected to work together on a trade should team officials elect to reset roster – with the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat set to emerge as a prominent potential suitor:

Because of the amount owed to him, the Wizards might be forced to settle for less in a trade for their franchise cornerstone.

