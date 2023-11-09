What did Brittish Williams do? Looking at 'Basketball Wives' star's appeal to reduce 4-year prison sentence

"Basketball Wives" star Brittish Williams was sentenced by to a four-year prison term and ordered to pay $565,000 in restitution fees by U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Oct. 24 after she pleaded guilty to 15 federal crimes. In an attempt to reduce her time behind bars, she has requested for a higher court to review her prison sentence.

According to RadarOnline.com, Williams and her lawyer intend for the court to review the sentence. The defendant feels that she has not been handed sentences under proper guidelines.

Williams was charged with misuse of social security, bank fraud and false statements to the IRS, as well as wire fraud. All the charges were on multiple counts.

Williams initially pleaded not guilty, but later reached a plea deal. The reality TV star admitted to underreporting her total income on tax returns during 2017-2019. She also admitted to using her relatives' names as dependents.

Williams appeared twice on the "Basketball Wives" TV show. She first appeared in the third season and returned to the show in its 10th season.

Lorenzo Gordon alleges Brittish Williams’ boyfriend threatened to kill him

Lorenzo Gordon, Brittish Williams's former boyfriend, alleged that her current boyfriend threatened to kill him. He also said that one of the reasons that he is unable to meet his daughter is because he wants to maintain peace.

Sometimes it is hard to understand why Brittish Williams was on the "Basketball Wives" reality TV show. Little is known about her partner. However, if anything was left of her former partner’s fame, she called him out on social media. The "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars" star alleged that Gordon was not sending her the child support:

“Public service announcement, my baby daddy is a b**ch, let’s make that very f**king clear. I do not talk to you, I do not bother you…You don’t get your f**king child, you don’t take care of her, you don’t send no money, you don’t do sh*t.”

Gordon has been playing internationally for the past few years. He has played for multiple teams, including Gothia in Sweden and Fraport Skyliners, the German basketball club. He also played for Unieuro Forli, the Italian basketball club. Gordon has never played in the NBA.