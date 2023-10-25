Little is known about Brittish Williams' ex-boyfriend Lorenzo Gordon. Williams, who recently appeared in the 10th season of the TV show "Basketball Wives," wasn’t married to any famous NBA player. Her ex-boyfriend is a pro basketball player who last played for Ramat Hasharon in Israel during the 2016-17 season.

Gordon was born on May 16, 1983, in Missouri and stands at 6-foot-7. He went undrafted in 2006 out of Illinois State, which he took to the NCAA Tournament.

During his 2004-05 season in the NCAA, he played 30 games, averaging 16.27 points per game on 53.6% shooting and making the All-Missouri Valley Conference first team while being named MVC Newcomer of the Year and getting a spot on the MVC's All-Newcomer team.

He has played for different international teams, including Gothia in Sweden and Fraport Skyliners basketball club in Germany. He also represented Unieuro Forli, the Italian basketball club, during the 2010-11 season.

Brittish Williams and Gordon got engaged in 2014 after several years of dating. The international basketball player proposed to her on the Season 3 reunion of "Basketball Wives." However, a year later, Williams broke up with Gordon on his birthday, alleging that he had cheated on her while he was overseas.

Brittish Williams’ ex-boyfriend calls her out on social media for threatening to kill him

British Williams' ex-boyfriend Lorenzo Gordon took to social media to respond to allegations that Williams made against him.

The "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars" star alleged that her ex-boyfriend doesn’t care about their daughter and doesn’t send child support:

“Public service announcement, my baby daddy is a b**ch, let’s make that very f**king clear. I do not talk to you, I do not bother you…You don’t get your f**king child, you don’t take care of her, you don’t send no money, you don’t do sh*t.”

Gordon responded to the allegations on Instagram. He said that Williams' current boyfriend threatened to kill him in front of his daughter and he hasn’t seen her daughter in order to maintain peace. She was handed four years in prison after pleading guilty to 15 federal charges for fraud on Tuesday.