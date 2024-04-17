“What a bummer for Pelicans fans”: NBA Insider sheds light on New Orleans’ late-game collapse to secure comeback without Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans suffered their second consecutive loss to the LA Lakers on Tuesday, missing out on the opportunity to secure the seventh seed in the playoffs. This defeat, a 110-106 setback, means they will not face the second-seeded Denver Nuggets in the upcoming playoffs.

NBA insider Kevin O'Connor took to X, to give his insight on the marquee matchup, saying:

"No Zion and no Ingram in the biggest moment of the season after a full year of watching them FINALLY play together. So weird. So confusing. What a bummer for Pelicans fans. What the hell happened?"

Zion Williamson made an impressive NBA postseason debut, notching 40 points and securing 11 rebounds. However, his standout performance was overshadowed by a pivotal moment in the game.

After tying the score at 95 with a driving layup with 3:19 remaining, Williamson abruptly left the court and headed to the locker room, visibly frustrated and appearing to be dealing with an injury as he tossed a towel to the floor in dismay while exiting the arena tunnel.

How the LA Lakers contained the New Orleans Pelicans without Zion Williamson?

LeBron James showcased his versatility with 23 points, nine assists, and nine rebounds, narrowly missing a triple-double. Anthony Davis contributed 20 points and grabbed an impressive 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, D'Angelo Russell's sharpshooting was on display as he scored 21 points, connecting on five 3-pointers.

Seeking redemption after a disappointing 128-108 loss to the Lakers in their regular-season finale, the Pelicans came out strong, establishing a promising 34-26 lead in the opening quarter, highlighted by a 3-pointer from Herb Jones.

Zion ignited the Pelicans' momentum with a pair of layups, while Murphy added a dramatic touch with a 31-foot 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the quarter. A free throw from Williamson sealed the period with the Pelicans leading 83-76.

The game reached a fever pitch when Williamson emphatically finished an alley-oop lob from Jose Alvarado in transition, knotting the score at 93-all with 3:53 remaining.

The Lakers found success from beyond the arc, shooting 14-of-35 from 3-point range, while the Pelicans managed to convert 9 of 29 attempts from deep.

Despite his standout performance, Williamson did not get the usual support from the Pelicans' leading scorers. Brandon Ingram struggled, going 8-of-12 from the field and finishing with 11 points, while CJ McCollum also faced shooting woes, missing 11 of 15 shots and scoring nine points.

