What did Chance Comanche confess? Looking at G-Leaguer's revelations in homicide case

Chance Comanche, the former Stockton Kings G-League player who was arrested this week, has made some stunning revelations to police. To quickly recap the story, the G-League player and a woman named Sakari Harnden are charged with murdering 23-year-old Marayna Rodgers. In addition to leading police straight to where he and Harnden buried the body, he also revealed their plan.

Speaking to investigators in Sacramento, Chance Comanche shared details of the scheme he and Harnden concocted to kill Rodgers. According to a report from Fox5 in Las Vegas, Comanche had met Harnden on a dating app over a year ago.

After the pair broke up, they remained in contact, with Harnden and Rodgers engaging in a beef that saw Harnden loop in the NBA hopeful. As Chance Comanche informed investigators, he posed as a "trick" to lure Rodgers into a situation where the two could kill her.

With both Harnden and Rodgers being s*x workers, Chance Comanche pretended to be a customer interested in engaging in sexual activities with both women. Rather than the $1,000 she was promised to allow Comanche to zip-tie her hands together, the G League player and Harnden attacked her.

Looking at more details surrounding the Chance Comanche investigation

As Rodgers' friends who dropped her off indicated, they noticed someone sitting in the back seat when she got in the car. As we now know, it was Comanche, who was seated in the back, eventually strangling Rodgers to death with an HDMI cord while Harnden choked the woman with her hands.

After the murder, Comanche and Harnden took the woman's body out to Henderson, Nevada, where they covered her body with rocks. The woman was missing for a total of 10 days, with the body remaining hidden up until Comanche shared the location with investigators after his arrest.

The former G League player and Harnden are both currently awaiting extradition to Las Vegas, where they will both be charged with murder. As Fox5 reported, text messages between Comanche and Harden leading up to the murder shed light on the plot.

At one point, the pair conspired to slip Rodgers rat poison or forcibly make her overdose. At another point, Comanche even notably suggested that he could do the deed while seated in the back of the car like a mob-style killing in a movie. With this story developing, stay tuned for updates as they become available.