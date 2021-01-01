What channel is Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Detroit Pistons have had a slow start to the season and are now scheduled to face the Boston Celtics in an NBA Eastern Conference clash.

The Boston Celtics will certainly be the favorites going into this game. But, given the talent the Pistons have on their roster, this could turn out to be a much closer match than fans may expect.

Boston Celtics - Team News

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have multiple injury concerns heading into this game. Not only are Kemba Walker and Romeo Langford out with long-term injuries, but insiders have revealed that JaVonte Green will also miss this match.

The 27-year-old will reportedly miss the game due to health and safety protocols with regards to the coronavirus.

There may be a lot of absentees, but Boston Celtics fans will be happy to know that Tristan Thompson is now healthy and is likely to feature against the Pistons.

Injured: Kemba Walker, Romeo Langford, JaVonte Green

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Detroit Pistons - Team News

Detroit Pistons

Blake Griffin will not be available for selection ahead of this game. Insiders report Griffin suffered a concussion during a recent game and is still nursing the injury.

The Detroit Pistons have numerous other players who could miss the game as well. Frank Jackson and rookie Killian Hayes have both been listed as questionable ahead of this match and are likely to miss out.

Jahlil Okafor reportedly is suffering from an ankle problem but is expected to play through it against the Boston Celtics.

Injured: Blake Griffin

Doubtful: Frank Jackson, Killian Hayes

Suspended: None

At What time will Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons commence?

USA: 1st January 2021, 7:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 2nd January 2021, 5:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons?

For those in the USA, this game will be broadcasted locally on the Fox Sports Network. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

