What channel is Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Boston Celtics are set to face off against the Miami Heat in a tantalizing matchup within the Eastern Conference of the NBA.

These two teams know each other very well from their incredible series in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Given how explosive their games were in the postseason, fans of the NBA will expect this match to be a thrilling one.

Team News - Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have absolutely no shortage of injury concerns ahead of this clash.

Sources have ruled Jeff Teague as questionable for this game. He could be sidelined due to an ankle injury sustained earlier in this campaign. Marcus Smart is also unlikely to feature against the Miami Heat after suffering a thumb injury.

WHAT A GAME for Jayson Tatum.@jaytatum0 x @celtics pic.twitter.com/aOp3baTB3d — NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2021

Javonte Green, Kemba Walker and Romeo Langford are also not expected to return and will continue to be sidelined for at least a few weeks.

Injured: Javonte Green, Kemba Walker, Romeo Langford

Doubtful: Jeff Teague, Marcus Smart

Suspended: None

Team News - Miami Heat

The Miami Heat don't have nearly as many injury concerns as the Boston Celtics, but they are important ones nonetheless.

Gabe Vincent was reportedly suffering from an ailment in his knee. While many were worried that he wouldn't be available, the 24-year-old is likely to make an appearance in this game, as per insiders.

A more pressing concern for the Miami Heat is Maurice Harkless. The 27-year-old reportedly suffered a contusion in his left forearm and has been ruled as doubtful ahead of this match.

Given how important Harkless is to the Miami Heat's rotation, perhaps the franchise will make him sit out the game against the Boston Celtics to let him get some rest and recover completely.

Jimmy Butler with the smooth spin move for the @MiamiHEAT! pic.twitter.com/eT6tELRJCC — NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2021

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time will the Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat game commence?

USA: 6th January 2021, 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)

INDIA: 7th January 2021, 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat

For those in the USA, this game will be broadcast locally on the NBC Sports Network. International fans can stream the game live on NBA League Pass.