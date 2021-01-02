What channel is Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers have had a flying start to NBA season 2020-21 and are now set to face off against the Charlotte Hornets in an Eastern Conference clash.

While the Philadelphia 76ers have been on a rampage, the Hornets aren't going to be easy to beat. The Charlotte Hornets are starting to find their footing this season, and could be a tough matchup for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Charlotte Hornets - Team News

The Charlotte Hornets do not have any new injuries to report. The only player that will miss the game against the 76ers is Cody Zeller.

The 28-year-old suffered an injury to his hand in a previous game. According to reports, he will be unavailable for four-to-six weeks.

Injured: Cody Zeller

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Philadelphia 76ers - Team News

The Philadelphia 76ers do not have too many injury concerns either.

Furkan Korkmaz has suffered a strain within his thigh and is not expected to feature for the Philadelphia 76ers during this game.

Mike Scott was also a concern ahead of this game due to suffering a minor knee injury but is likely to be available for selection against the Charlotte Hornets as per recent reports.

Injured: Furkan Korkmaz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At What time will Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers commence?

USA: 2nd January 2020, 7:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 3rd January 2020, 5:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers?

For those in the USA, the game will be broadcast live on the NBC Sports Network. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

