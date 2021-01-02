Toronto Raptors vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction and Match Preview - January 2nd, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

After a convincing win over the OKC Thunder, the New Orleans Pelicans are set to face off against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night.

The two franchises have had wildly different starts to this campaign, but given the brilliance of the Raptors' head coach Nick Nurse, it will be interesting to see how his team fares against the high-flying Pelicans.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs New Orleans Pelicans - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, January 2nd, 2021 - 7:30 PM ET (Sunday, January 3rd, 2021 - 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans are in terrific form and are tied with the third-best record in the West at 3-2.

Advertisement

The team has only looked better with every passing minute, and a big reason behind that is the performances of Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and Lonzo Ball.

While the bench has shown brilliant improvement as well, these three players have looked very impressive for the team on both ends. In fact, it is because of their performances that many fans of the franchise believe the New Orleans Pelicans are practically a lock for the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

In terms of injuries, the only one to report for the franchise is Wenyen Gabriel (knee).

Key Player - Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram

Despite getting ejected in the last game for the New Orleans Pelicans, Brandon Ingram's brilliance so far is undeniable. The 23-year-old is fast turning into one of the best scorers in the league.

From #KiaMIP last season to 26.7 PPG through 3 games this year...



Watch the best of @B_Ingram13's hot start before the @PelicansNBA face the Suns tonight at 10pm/et on TNT. #KiaTipOff20 pic.twitter.com/jt2ylEYbYz — NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2020

He can attack an opposing defense from virtually anywhere on the floor. His long legs and arms allow him to finish strongly around the rim. His mid-range game is already at an elite level, while his shooting from beyond the arc has also improved rapidly.

Advertisement

If the Toronto Raptors want to stand any chance at winning this game, they must look to shut Brandon Ingram down completely during the game.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G Lonzo Ball, G Eric Bledsoe, F Brandon Ingram, F Zion Williamson, C Steven Adams

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors desperately need a win, and they need it now. The team has the third-worst record in the East right now at 1-3.

A large part of the team doing so poorly is down to the fact that lots of the players have been underperforming massively. While Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet have done what they can, the likes of Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby need to perform at a far better level for the franchise's fortunes to turn.

Patrick McCaw (knee) is the only player currently injured for the franchise, who is just a few weeks away from recovering completely as per reports.

Key Player - Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet

Despite the presence of Pascal Siakam in the roster, Fred VanVleet is arguably the most influential player for the Toronto Raptors.

Advertisement

.@FredVanVleet (25 PTS) and @Klow7 (20 PTS) lead the @Raptors to their first win of the season‼️ They crush the @nyknicks by 1️⃣7️⃣ points! 🦖 #OnlyHere



NBA League Pass got you covered with games, stats, stories, and more! Grab your FREE trial 👉 https://t.co/eUdyYCqKC3 pic.twitter.com/391heE40kT — NBA Philippines (@NBA_Philippines) January 1, 2021

The 26-year-old is one of the best shooters in the NBA and stretches the defense far beyond the three-point line. Additionally, he is an elite scorer overall and also has impressive passing and floor general abilities.

Fred VanVleet can truly do everything, and the New Orleans Pelicans could be in serious trouble if the player catches fire during this game.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G Kyle Lowry, G Fred VanVleet, F OG Anunoby, F Pascal Siakam, C Aron Baynes

Toronto Raptors vs New Orleans Pelicans Match Prediction

While it isn't impossible for the Toronto Raptors to take this game, given their form and how badly the team has underperformed, it is highly improbable.

Adding to that, the New Orleans Pelicans have been on fire and look like they can give the best in the NBA a run for their money.

In the end, form does, in fact, count for something and the Pelicans will go into this game as heavy favorites over the Toronto Raptors.

Where to watch Toronto Raptors vs New Orleans Pelicans?

Advertisement

For those in the USA, this game will be broadcasted locally on the Fox Sports Network and nationally on NBA TV. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: What channel is Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21