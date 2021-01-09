What channel is Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Cleveland Cavaliers are scheduled to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in an interesting matchup within the Eastern Conference of the NBA.

Both teams have had similar starts to the season, and currently hold identical 5-4 records. While the Bucks are the more talented side, the Cavaliers have all the momentum at the moment and fans are in for a riveting clash.

Team News - Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have no shortage of injury concerns ahead of this game.

Matthew Dellavedova, Darius Garland, and Dante Exum have all been ruled out by the Cavs ahead of this game. Reports suggest Exum could be sidelined for multiple fixtures.

Collin Sexton's availability is also in doubt as he has been ruled as questionable due to an ankle injury he picked up earlier in the season.

Kevin Porter Jr. is also unlikely to feature against the Milwaukee Bucks due to personal reasons. Sources believe he may not play during the road trip at all.

Injured: Dante Exum, Darius Garland, Matthew Dellavedova

Doubtful: Collin Sexton, Kevn Porter Jr.

Suspended: None

Team News - Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks do not have as many injury concerns as the Cleveland Cavaliers but they do have a few concerning issues nonetheless.

Pat Connaughton has reportedly been dealing with a groin strain, and sources believe that it is unlikely he features in this game. Additionally, Torrey Crag's availability has also been ruled as doubtful after he suffered a nose injury earlier in the season.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Pat Connaughton, Torrey Craig

Suspended: None

When will the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game commence?

USA: 9th January 2021, 8:00 PM (Eastern Time)

INDIA: 10th January 2021, 6:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks

For those in the USA, this game will be broadcast locally on the FOX Sports Network. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

