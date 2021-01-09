What channel is Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Miami Heat are set to face off against the Washington Wizards in a tantalizing clash in the NBA Eastern Conference.

Despite the All-Star talent on both rosters, these teams have had an underwhelming start to the season and currently lie outside the playoff spots.

Competing in the stacked East, both teams will have to improve their records and make a push towards the top eight seeds.

Team News - Miami Heat

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have no serious injury concerns, which makes them a rarity in NBA at the moment.

Heading into the game, only Gabe Vincent is an injury worry for the Miami Heat. The 24-year-old reportedly suffered a minor knee problem in the previous game but has been listed as probable to feature against the Washington Wizards.

▪️ 5th NBA All-Star

▪️ All-NBA Third Team

▪️ NBA Finals Debut



Watch all the best moments and plays from @JimmyButler during the 2019-20 season! pic.twitter.com/gLVvW8XhFv — NBA (@NBA) November 7, 2020

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Team News - Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards

Like the Miami Heat, the Washington Wizards have a clean bill of health as well, although their current record means they do have other pressing issues to deal with.

The Washington Wizards are marooned at the bottom of the Eastern Conference after a disappointing 2-7 start. Despite the string of losses, Bradley Beal and Russel Westbrook have been putting up numbers, which bodes well for the team.

The Wizards' defensive issues, however, seem to be persisting from last season. Fortunately, with no injury problems to deal with, the team has a good chance of snatching a win against an underwhelming Miami Heat side.

Bradley Beal (41 PTS) drops 40+ for the 2nd consecutive game. #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/CcHRxZM1kS — NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2021

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At What time will the Miami Heat vs Washington Washington Wizards NBA game commence?

USA: 9th January 2021, 7:00 PM (Eastern Time)

INDIA: 10th January 2021, 5:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards?

For those in the US, this game will be broadcasted live on the NBC Sports Network. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

