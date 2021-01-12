What channel is Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets are scheduled to face off against the Denver Nuggets tonight in a blockbuster NBA Season 2020-21 clash.

Both franchises came into this campaign with massive expectations from the NBA community, but have struggled at times. However, there's All-Star talent on display, as well as a couple of MVP candidates, which makes this game a must-watch.

Team News - Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets don't have any fresh injury concerns at the moment. They do, however, still have a key player sidelined.

Michael Porter Jr. has been integral to the Nuggets this season, and was beginning to look like a vital part of the starting lineup. Porter was on his way to becoming the team's third option on offense when he was ordered by the NBA to quarantine due to health and safety protocols.

Since then, the Denver Nuggets have struggled at times on the offensive end, and the team will undoubtedly miss him against the Brooklyn Nets.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Team News - Brooklyn Nets

The Denver Nuggets aren't the only ones who will have key offensive absentees in tonight's game.

Tyler Johnson will be sidelined as he has reportedly contracting COVID-19. More importantly, Kyrie Irving is also a serious doubt. The mercurial guard has missed the last two games due to personal reasons. The controversy around his continued absence is expected to grow as reports suggest he is unlikely to feature against the Denver Nuggets.

.@KDTrey5 (36 PTS) and @shaiglalex (31 PTS) brought out the fireworks in a booming battle in Brooklyn! 💥 #OnlyHere #BrooklynTogether #ThunderUp



NBA League Pass got you covered with games, stats, stories, and more! Grab your FREE trial 👉 https://t.co/eUdyYCqKC3 pic.twitter.com/vfxqF248qY — NBA Philippines (@NBA_Philippines) January 11, 2021

Injured: Nicolas Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie

Doubtful: Kyrie Irving

Suspended: None

At What time will the Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets NBA game commence?

USA: 12th January 2021, 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)

INDIA: 13th January 2021, 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets?

For those in the US, the game will be broadcast locally on YES, Altitude. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

