Utah Jazz vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction and Match Preview - January 12th, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Utah Jazz in a game in the NBA 2020-21.

With good starts to their respective campaigns, both teams will look to continue their winning momentum with a win in this clash.

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs Cleveland Cavaliers - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Tuesday, 12th January 2021 - 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday, 13th January 2021 - 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH.

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz are fourth in a very competitive Western Conference after a 6-4 start to the season. The franchise picked up back-to-back wins against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Detroit Pistons and will be hungry to keep the streak going against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While the team's offense is among the best in the league, their defense has a few issues. Rudy Gobert has made sure that the Utah Jazz's inside is adequately strong, but the team needs better wing defenders to take them to the next level.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell has been the Utah Jazz's best player by far this season. The 24-year-old is averaging 23 points and five assists while shooting at 40.4% from the field and 35.2% from behind the arc.

While his efficiency doesn't seem very impressive, it must be considered that he almost always has to create for himself and his teammates while often being targeted by opposition defenses.

Nevertheless, given the impact the player has had on the team's fortunes this campaign, the Utah Jazz will hope Donovan Mitchell continues his run of form against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G Mike Conley, G Donovan Mitchell, F Bogdan Bogdanovic, F Royce O'Neale, C Rudy Gobert.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers have belied expectations with their performances this season. With a 5-6 record to start the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

Offensively, the team has improved, but defensively, the franchise are a work in progress.

The Utah Jazz already have one of the most lethal offenses in the league If the Cleveland Cavaliers wish to take this game, they will need to shut down their opponents' best offensive players.

Key Player - Larry Nance Jr.

Larry Nance Jr.

With Darius Garland, Collin Sexton and Kevin Love all unlikely to feature against the Utah Jazz due to injuries, Larry Nance Jr. will likely be the one to pick up a lot of the load during this game.

The 28-year-old has been a good third option for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season. He has a good skillset, both on the inside and outside at the offensive end. While his defense needs to improve, he could cause the Utah Jazz some serious problems during the game.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G Damyean Dotson, G Isaac Okoro, F Larry Nance Jr., F Cedi Osman, C Andre Drummond.

Utah Jazz vs Cleveland Cavaliers Match Prediction

Things aren't looking good for the Cleveland Cavaliers heading into this clash. While the team has a lot of talent in its roster, they have a spate of injuries, which has hindered their progress this season.

With the Utah Jazz having all the momentum and almost all their rotation pieces available, the Cleveland Cavaliers go into this game as the firm underdogs.

Where to watch Utah Jazz vs Cleveland Cavaliers?

For those in the US, this game will be broadcast live on the AT&T Sports Network. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.