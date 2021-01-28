What channel is Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are set to face off in a tantalizing matchup tonight at the American Airlines Arena.

Although the Denver Nuggets struggled to find their rhythm initially, they have managed to win 4-games in a row and currently sit 4th in the Western Conference. They will be looking at tonight as an opportunity to improve on their 10-7 record with a win against a depleted Miami Heat team.

Hampered with multiple players missing from their normal rotation, Miami Heat are currently struggling to get any sort of positive momentum. They need to start registering wins on a consistent basis if they are to have any hope of reaching the post-season. With the 6-10 record so far, Heat are currently placed at 13th position in the Eastern Conference.

Team News - Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets go into this game with a new injury concern.

PJ Dozier has been ruled out from tonight's matchup against the Miami Heat. As per reports, the 24-year-old is expected to miss the next few weeks, as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Greg Whittington will also not feature in tonight's game due to a knee injury.

Injured: Greg Whittington, PJ Dozier

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Team News - Miami Heat

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat go into this game with more than just a few players missing from their normal rotation.

Chris Silva (hip), Meyers Leonard (shoulder), and Maurice Harkless (thigh) have been ruled out completely from tonight's game against the Denver Nuggets due to injuries suffered in earlier games.

Additionally, due to health and safety protocols, Avery Bradley has been labeled as a serious doubt ahead of this game, while Jimmy Butler is set to miss the clash completely and will need to quarantine immediately.

And further compounding Miami Heat's situation, Gabe Vincent (ankle), Goran Dragic (groin), and Tyler Herro (neck) have all been listed as questionable for this match.

Injured: Chris Silva, Meyers Leonard, Maurice Harkless

Doubtful: Avery Bradley, Gabe Vincent, Goran Dragic, Tyler Herro

Unavailable: Jimmy Butler

At What time will the Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat NBA game commence?

USA: 27th January 2021, 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)

INDIA: 28th January 2021, 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat?

For those in USA, the game will be televised on the Altitude Sports Network. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

