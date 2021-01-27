Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction and Match Preview - January 27th, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans are set to face off in an enticing clash in the 2020-21 NBA .

The Washington Wizards have started the season abysmally, languishing in bottom place in the Eastern Conference after a 3-10 start. They lost their last game 87-108 against the Houston Rockets.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans have fared marginally better than the Wizards. But they have lost their last three games for a 5-10 record on the season.

Following a 110-120 loss in their last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the New Orleans Pelicans have slipped to 14th in the Western Conference.

Match Details

Fixture: Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Wednesday, 27th January 2021 - 9:00 PM ET (Thursday, 28th January 2021 - 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA.

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards need to get on a winning run to stay in contention for the playoffs.

However, they will miss a bevy of players for their clash against the New Orleans Pelicans. Deni Avdija, Davis Bertans, Ish Smith, Tony Brown Jr., Moritz Wagner, and Rui Hachimura are all ruled out of the New Orleans Pelicans game due to the league's health and safety protocols.

Unsurprisingly, the absence of so many players have had an impact on their performances. While the Washington Wizards' offense has fared decently, their defense has been terrible.

If they do not find a way to address their defensive woes, the Washington Wizards will have their task cut out against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Key Player - Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal

The Washington Wizards have been lackluster, to say the least, during this campaign, but that doesn't apply to Bradley Beal.

The 27-year-old is averaging 34.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting at 48.3% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc.

Despite being a below-average defender, Beal has consistently kept the Washington Wizards in games with his offensive explosions. The player has truly evolved to an elite level in offense.

If the Washington Wizards hope to beat the New Orleans Pelicans, Bradley Beal will have to perform at his dominant best in this clash.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G Russell Westbrook, G Bradley Beal, F Jerome Robinson, F Isaac Bonga, C Robin Lopez.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans just can't seem to rediscover their mojo this season.

They have had a significantly low work-rate at both ends of the floor this campaign. Nevertheless, they have the team to make the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Whether they actually manage to do so remains to be seen though.

Key Player - Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram

Despite the New Orleans Pelicans' disappointing campaign, Brandon Ingram has performed impressively this season.

The 23-year-old is averaging 23.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists while shooting at 46.8% from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc.

Brandon Ingram is now better than Ben Simmons. Far superior scorer—P&R, spot-up, iso. Good passer. Versatile defender. 26 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST. No reason to celebrate after a made 3. He hits them all the time.



Listen to the NBA Show: https://t.co/J4HgpmT9iBhttps://t.co/3ylLEo4Scp pic.twitter.com/7IeqHWhsl7 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 22, 2019

Ingram has been the heartbeat of the New Orleans Pelicans' offense and could be key against the Washington Wizards as well.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G Eric Bledsoe, G Lonzo Ball, F Brandon Ingram, F Zion Williamson, C Steven Adams.

Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans Match Prediction

The Washington Wizards enter this game with too many issues. Not only do they have several key players sidelined, but their defense has also massively let the team down.

The fact that the New Orleans Pelicans have an almost fit roster of players to choose from for this game only compounds the Washington Wizards' woes.

While a victory for the Washington Wizards is certainly not off the cards, the New Orleans Pelicans are the likelier team to emerge victorious from this game.

Where to watch Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans?

In the USA, the game will be broadcast live on the NBC Sports Network. This match can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.