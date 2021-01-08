What channel is Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

An exciting matchup in the 2020-21 NBA season awaits us, with the Golden State Warriors set to face off against the LA Clippers once again in a Western Conference clash.

The Clippers won convincingly the last time these franchises met and will undoubtedly go in as favorites to win this game ahead of the Warriors. Still, given how well these two teams are doing right now, this clash could go either way.

Team News - LA Clippers

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers go into this game with relatively few injury concerns. The franchise will have almost a whole roster of players to pick from against the Golden State Warriors. The only player on the team's injury list is Jay Scrubb, who has been sidelined for a lengthy duration.

The 20-year-old has been recovering from a serious foot injury, and reports suggest that he isn't likely to be back for two months at the very least.

Still, things are looking pretty good for the LA Clippers ahead of this game.

Injured: Jay Scrubb

Advertisement

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Team News - Golden State Warriors

Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have some serious injury concerns ahead of their clash against the LA Clippers.

Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole are unlikely to feature in the upcoming game due to ankle injuries they suffered in earlier games. Curry not making an appearance could be the biggest concern for the franchise at the moment.

The 32-year-old is the only superstar the team has, and he has practically been carrying the team all by himself this season.

If Stephen Curry doesn't play in this match, it will be nearly impossible for the Warriors to win this game.

Advertisement

👀 EVERY BUCKET from @StephenCurry30's career night!



🔥 Career-high 62 points on 18-31 FGM

🔥 Career-high 18 free throws made pic.twitter.com/xjqs1HCGUo — NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2021

Injured: Alen Smailagic, Klay Thompson, Marquese Chriss

Doubtful: Jordan Poole, Stephen Curry

Suspended: None

At What time will the LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors NBA game start?

USA: 8th January 2021, 10:00 PM (Eastern Time)

INDIA: 9th January 2021, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors?

For those in the USA, this game will be broadcasted nationally on ESPN. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: "If it was my kind storming the Capitol, what would have happened? I think we already know" LeBron James on Capitol riots of January 6th | NBA News