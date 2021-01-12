What channel is Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors are set to face off against the Indiana Pacers in a tantalizing clash tonight, during the NBA Season 2020-21.

Both teams have exceeded expectations so far the season and have been climbing up the standings in their respective Conferences. With the Warriors and Pacers firmly in the 2021 NBA Playoff hunt, this could be a very interesting game.

Team News - Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have numerous injury concerns ahead of their game against Golden State.

T.J McConnell, Goga Bitadze, T.J. Warren, Jeremy Lamb, and Brian Bowen ll have all been ruled out. Additionally, Victor Oladipo and Jalen Lecque have reportedly been struggling with minor injuries and are unlikely to feature on Tuesday night.

Most of these players play an important part in the Indiana Pacers' usual rotation and having them out could the team back against a fast-improving Warriors team.

Injured: TJ McConnell, Goga Bitadze, T.J. Warren, Jeremy Lamb, Brian Bowen ll

Doubtful: Victor Oladipo, Jalen Lecque

Suspended: None

Team News - Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors

Fortunately for the Golden State Warriors, there are no fresh injury concerns at the moment. Fans were worried about Stephen Curry potentially having to sit out this game, but insiders have reported the former MVP will feature against the Indiana Pacers.

The Warriors seem to be getting better each night and will be facing a Pacers side who will be playing on the second consecutive night of a road trip. To top things off, the Pacers lost their last game to the struggling Sacramento Kings, and the rested Warriors will fancy their chance of snatching a win here.

Injured: Klay Thompson, Alen Smailagic, Marquese Chriss

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At What time will the Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors NBA game commence?

USA: 12th January 2021, 10:30 PM (Eastern Time)

INDIA: 13th January 2021, 9:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors?

For those in the US, this game will be broadcast locally on the NBC Sports Network. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

