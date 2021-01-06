What channel is LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors are scheduled to face off against the LA Clippers in an exciting clash in the NBA Western Conference on Wednesday.

After a rough start, the Warriors have finally started to build some momentum. Meanwhile, the Clippers have stumbled slightly, picking up just one win in their last three games.

Team News - LA Clippers

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers only have one new injury concern, but it is an important one. After suffering a minor ankle injury, Paul George was forced to sit out the franchise's game against the Spurs.

While the severity of the injury isn't too bad, the Clippers will want to avoid any chance of their superstar duo suffering any major injuries.

Insiders believe that while the 30-year-old could recover from the injury in time for the Golden State Warriors matchup, Paul George is still doubtful for this game.

Injured: Jay Scrubb

Doubtful: Paul George

Suspended: None

Team News - Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors

For the Golden State Warriors, this has been a second consecutive season filled with injuries.

There is the Achilles injury to Klay Thompson, that occurred before the start of the season and the Warriors' luck hasn't improved since.

Marquese Chriss suffered a serious injury to his right leg and is also out for the season for the Golden State Warriors. More recently, Alen Smailiagic had to undergo surgery to fix a tear in his right meniscus.

👀 EVERY BUCKET from @StephenCurry30's career night!



🔥 Career-high 62 points on 18-31 FGM

🔥 Career-high 18 free throws made pic.twitter.com/xjqs1HCGUo — NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2021

Injuries: Klay Thompson, Marquese Chriss, Alen Smailiagic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At What time will the LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors NBA game start?

USA: 6th January 2021, 10:00 PM (Eastern Time)

INDIA: 7th January 2021, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors?

For those in the US, this game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

