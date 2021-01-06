What channel is Houston Rockets vs Indiana Pacers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Houston Rockets are set to face off against the Indiana Pacers in a blockbuster NBA season 2020-21 clash.

These two teams have had completely different starts to this campaign. While the Pacers have begun the season firing on all cylinders, the Rockets have struggled to get going so far. The expectation is that both these teams will eventually qualify for the 2021 NBA Playoffs, led by the All-Star talent on the rosters.

Team News - Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have quite a few injury concerns headed into this game.

Mason Jones and Ben McLemore have been ruled out ahead of the matchup with the Indiana Pacers. And as per insiders, due to the severity of their injuries, they may have to sit out for a few games.

4 years ago today, James Harden put up these ridiculous numbers vs the Knicks: 53 PTS | 17 AST | 16 REB | 9 3PT@JHarden13 has 5 of the 14 50-PT triple-doubles in NBA history:



60/11/10

53/17/16

51/13/13

50/11/10

50/10/10



pic.twitter.com/sNt0eXFbfs — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 31, 2020

Kenyon Martin Jr.'s health will also be a concern ahead of this game. While he has recovered from his previous injury, Martin's conditioning has been raised as a concern and he isn't expected to feature against the Pacers.

Injured: Ben McLemore, Mason Jones, Chris Clemons

Advertisement

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Team News - Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers come into this game with numerous injury problems of their own.

Brian Bowen ll, TJ Warren, Goga Bitadze, and Jeremy Lamb have all been sidelined. Warren and Lamb are important parts of the Pacers' rotation, and the franchise will miss them in big games such as this one.

To add to Indiana's injury issues, Jalen Lecque recently suffered a serious ankle sprain as well and has been ruled out as well.

Victor Oladipo from deep to tie it for the @Pacers in his return to action. pic.twitter.com/hShG72sxCN — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2020

Injured: Jalen Lecque, TJ Warren, Goga Bitadze, Jeremy Lamb, Brian Bowen ll

Advertisement

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time will the Houston Rockets vs Indiana Pacers NBA game commence?

USA: 6th January 2021, 7:00 PM (Eastern Time)

INDIA: 7th January 2021, 5:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Houston Rockets vs Indiana Pacers?

For those in the USA, this game will be broadcasted locally on the AT&T Sports Network. International fans can stream the game live on NBA League Pass.

Also Read: 5 cities the NBA must consider in their plans to expand