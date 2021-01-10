What channel is LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers are set to face off against the Houston Rockets in a blockbuster NBA Western Conference clash on Sunday.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers seem to be coasting at the start of the 2020-21 campaign, which is understandable given their extremely short offseason. However, the Lakers are still tied with three other teams for the best record in the entire league and currently sit at 7-3.

On the other hand, while the Houston Rockets have not had the greatest start to the season, the pairing of John Wall and James Harden has offered glimpses of potential. Christian Wood continues to look like a MIP candidate but the Rockets' are still below 0.500.

Team News - LA Lakers

The LA Lakers' do have a few niggling injury concerns, especially at the guard position. Despite being close to a return, sources suggest Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will sit out against the Houston Rockets. The sharpshooter is recovering from an ankle injury and has missed the last few games.

Superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been listed as questionable after suffering ankle and hip injuries, respectively, in recent weeks. Anthony Davis missed the LA Lakers' last game against the Chicago Bulls but could feature against the Rockets.

👀 LeBron’s deepest threes with the Lakers! 🎯@KingJames and the @Lakers take on the Grizzlies tonight at 8:00pm/et on NBA TV. pic.twitter.com/CHM4iYWSUS — NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2021

Injured: None

Doubtful: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Suspended: None

Team News - Houston Rockets

For the Houston Rockets, Brodric Thomas has been ruled out by the franchise due to an ankle injury, but is set to return in the next few games.

Ben McLemore is reportedly unlikely to feature against the LA Lakers due to an undisclosed injury he suffered in an earlier game.

James Harden drops 13 dimes in the @HoustonRockets home win. pic.twitter.com/bJRjwOYYv0 — NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2021

Injured: Brodric Thomas, Chris Clemons

Doubtful: Ben McLemore

Suspended: None

At what time will the LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets NBA game commence?

USA: 10th January 2021, 7:00 PM (Eastern Time)

INDIA: 11th January 2021, 5:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets?

For those in the US, this game will be broadcasted live on the AT&T Sports Network. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

