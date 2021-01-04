What channel is New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks on? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

Two of the Eastern Conference's promising young sides - the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks - will face off on Monday evening.

The Atlanta Hawks scored poorly on Saturday at home to the Cleveland Cavaliers, managing only 91 points off 41% from the field. Without Trae Young, Cam Reddish and John Collins shooting effectively, the Hawks fell to only their second loss of the season.

Behind their leader, Young, Atlanta have been thoroughly exciting to watch as fans hope their team can battle for a place in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

They will be hosting the New York Knicks, who have had an encouraging start themselves and currently have a 3-3 record. In their last fixture on Saturday, the Knicks recorded an impressive win on the road against an exciting Indiana Pacers side.

New York Knicks - Team News

New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers

The New York Knicks injury report is still worrying for fans as reliance continues to fall heavily on the franchise's starters.

Frank Ntilikina and Obi Toppin have been ruled out of their trip to Atlanta. Meanwhile, guards Alec Burks and Dennis Smith Jr. as well as forward Omari Spellman are doubts.

With a depleted squad, the New York Knicks produced another fine defensive display in Indiana. On Monday, they face the free-scoring Atlanta Hawks who have multiple points of attack and dangerous options from beyond the arc which will be another stern test of new coach Thibodeau's abilities.

The Knicks currently rank 8th in the NBA in Defensive Efficiency, allowing just 105.5 points per 100 possessions



Relatedly, New York ranks inside top-10 in Contested Shots and top-5 in contested 3-point attempts.#ThibsEffect? — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) January 3, 2021

Injured: Frank Ntilikina and Obi Toppin

Doubtful: Alec Burks, Dennis Smith Jr. and Omari Spellman

Suspended: None

Atlanta Hawks - Team News

The Atlanta Hawks will have late decisions to make on the fitness of Rajon Rondo and Kevin Huerter, who are both doubtful for the fixture. Tony Snell, Danilo Gallinari and Onyeka Okongwu are all out.

Atlanta are blessed with scoring power across their roster and have won impressively on the road in Chicago, Memphis and Brooklyn so far. With the might of All-Star Trae Young, the Hawks will hope to be too much for their opponents in this one and bring their record up to 5-2.

The Atlanta Hawks took a 114-96 win over the Brooklyn Nets 🦅 pic.twitter.com/AxEMfK0FiP — NBA UK (@NBAUK) January 2, 2021

Injured: Tony Snell, Danilo Gallinari and Onyeka Okongwu

Doubtful: Rajon Rondo, Kevin Huerter

Suspended: None

At what time will the New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks NBA game commence?

USA: 4th January 2021, 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 5th January 2021, 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks?

Fans in the USA can watch the matchup on FoxSports Southeast. International viewers will be able to see it live with an NBA League Pass.