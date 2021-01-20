What channel is Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets are scheduled to face off in a tantalizing matchup within the Western Conference of the NBA.

The Phoenix Suns enjoyed an explosive start to the campaign. Since then, however, the franchise has found itself struggling at times and currently sits 4th in the conference, with a record of 7-5.

On the other hand, the Houston Rockets started the season abysmally but have since started to look better with every passing game. The franchise currently has a record of 4-8 and is 14th in the west.

Team News - Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns come into this game with several notable absences. Jalen Smith, Damian Jones, and Dario Saric will all be sidelined due to health and safety protocols.

Additionally, Cameron Payne has been described as questionable for the clash against the Houston Rockets. The 26-year-old reportedly suffered an ankle injury in an earlier game, due to which he could be sidelined.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Cameron Payne

Unavailable: Jalen Smith, Damian Jones, Dario Saric

Team News - Houston Rockets

Much like the Phoenix Suns, the Houston Rockets have multiple injury concerns and absences ahead of this clash.

Danuel House Jr. is expected to miss this clash due to health and safety protocols. The 27-year-old has been a key part of the Rockets' rotation this season. The franchise will undoubtedly miss him in this clash.

John Wall is also expected to be out of action due to what has been reported to be knee soreness. This will be the fourth straight game that the player will miss due to this injury, something that will worry fans of the franchise.

The Rockets are hungry for redemption 💯



🔺 Victor Oladipo ruptured his quadriceps in 2019

🔺 Boogie Cousins tore his ACL in 2019 after suffering a ruptured Achilles the season before

🔺 John Wall ruptured his Achilles, almost lost his foot in recovery pic.twitter.com/Lrnx34yxJ0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 14, 2021

Injury: Dante Exum, Chris Clemons, John Wall

Doubtful: Sterling Brown

Unavailable: Danuel House Jr.

At what time will the Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets NBA game commence?

USA: 20th January 2021, 9:30 PM (Eastern Time)

INDIA: 21st January 2021, 8:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets?

For those in the US, this game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

