New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Match Preview - January 21st, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

The New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors are set to face off in an interesting NBA matchup on Thursday.

The Knicks have been far better than what anyone expected them to be this campaign. They have won their last two games and has an overall record of 7-8, good for 6th in the East.

Despite a rocky start, the Warriors have also surpassed expectations this season. Following their emphatic comeback win against the LA Lakers, the franchise now sit 7th in the West with a record of 7-6.

With the momentum both these teams have behind them, this game has the potential to be an exciting one and simply can't be missed by any NBA fan.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Thursday, 21st January 2021 - 10:00 PM ET (Friday, 22nd January 2021 - 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Advertisement

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks have improved this season and are very much in the 2021 NBA Playoffs conversation.

They have turned their defense from a concerning weakness into a serious strength. While none of their players are exceptional defenders on their own, the Knicks' defensive system maximizes what each player can do on that end of the floor.

The New York Knicks have also improved offensively. The ball is being rotated with more purpose, resulting in the team being able to score well even against the best teams in the NBA.

The Knicks have truly turned a corner this season and can pose quite a challenge for the Golden State Warriors during this clash.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle has by far been the New York Knicks' best player this season

Much like the New York Knicks as a whole, Julius Randle seems to have had a revival after the acquisition of Tom Thibodeau.

The 26-year-old has played magnificently this season and is currently averaging 22.8 points, 11.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists while shooting 48.4% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc.

Advertisement

Julius Randle is averaging 22.1 PPG, 11.2 RPG and 6.9 APG. He's the only player in the NBA at or above those three thresholds.



NYK/BKN at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/PgcDvAObrb — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) January 13, 2021

Julius Randle has by far been the Knicks' best player this season. If the Golden State Warriors wish to take this game, they will need to first stop Randle and build their game from there.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G Elfrid Payton, G RJ Barrett, F Reggie Bullock, F Julius Randle, C Mitchell Robinson

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors have made some massive strides since the start of the season, and Draymond Green has been a big reason why.

The 30-year-old looks incredible on both ends of the floor this season. He makes incredibly smart plays on the defensive end, adjusting to each opposition team seamlessly.

While his box-score numbers may not look impressive on the offensive end, his influence transcends numbers and helps generate easy buckets for the team.

His influence, coupled with the fact that Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins and Eric Paschall are also performing impressively, means the New York Knicks will have a lot to worry about during this clash.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry can come up with a play that has a huge impact at any given time in the game

Advertisement

Stephen Curry has been dominant for the Golden State Warriors this season.

The 32-year-old is averaging 28.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists while shooting 44.0% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc.

#NBACourtOptix powered by Microsoft Azure highlights the attention Stephen Curry draws on offense! Gaining the focus of multiple defenders on the court, Curry creates open and efficient shots for his teammates by drawing double teams.



📺 Warriors vs. Nuggets at 10 PM ET on TNT pic.twitter.com/XGIsCHstt2 — NBA (@NBA) January 14, 2021

Even when he is having an off night, Curry can come up with a play that has a huge impact at any given time.

If the New York Knicks are to win this game, they can't fall asleep on Stephen Curry.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G Stephen Curry, G James Wiseman, F Kelly Oubre Jr., F Draymond Green, C James Wiseman

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors Match Prediction

This clash between the New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors is likely to be a close one. However, while the former's defense has improved massively, it still isn't good enough to deal with the Warriors' offense.

Even if Stephen Curry starts to misfire during this game, the likes of Andrew Wiggins, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Eric Paschall are available to pick up the slack on the offensive end.

Advertisement

Additionally, the Golden State Warriors' defense has been able to hold off the best in the league almost consistently this season, while the New York Knicks' can have a bit of a slump against elite opposition.

Due to these reasons, the Warriors will go into this clash as favorites to win.

Where to watch New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors

For those in the USA, this game will be broadcast live on the NBC Sports Network. International fans can live-stream the game on the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: 3 teams that should look to acquire Bradley Beal