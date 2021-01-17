What channel is Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets are scheduled to face off in a tantalizing clash within the Western Conference of the NBA.

Both these teams will be very familiar with each other after their enthralling 7-game series during the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

These franchises are playoff contenders and could potentially meet in the preseason yet again this year. Tonight's fixture could be an exciting meeting between two evenly-matched teams.

Team News - Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have a solitary injury concern ahead of this game. Joe Ingles has been an integral rotation piece for the Jazz in recent season. Unfortunately, the 33-year-old has been ruled out of the clash against the Denver Nuggets due to soreness in his right Achilles.

Additionally, Juwan Morgan will also be sidelined during this game due to health and safety protocols.

Injured: Joe Ingles

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Juwan Morgan

Team News - Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets

The Utah Jazz aren't the only franchise who come into this clash with injury concerns.

The Denver Nuggets will be without Greg Whittington during this game due to a minor knee injury he picked up during an earlier game in the season.

Additionally, while it was initially expected that Michael Porter Jr. would return for this game, the 22-year-old will stay on the sideline during this clash.

Injured: Greg Whittington

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Michael Porter, Jr.

At What time will the Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets NBA game commence?

USA: 17th January 2021, 8:00 PM (Eastern Time)

INDIA: 18th January 2021, 6:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets?

For those in the US, this game will be broadcast locally on Altitude Sports. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

