Indiana Pacers vs LA Clippers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - January 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Indiana Pacers are set to face off against the LA Clippers tonight in a blockbuster matchup during the NBA season 2020-21.

Both these teams have had fantastic starts to the season and currently sit in the top three spots of their respective conferences. The Pacers, in particular, have exceeded expectations, with the team not missing a beat despite losing Victor Oladipo in a trade and entering the season with a new head coach.

Malcolm Brogdon pinballs it in!

Indiana Pacers vs LA Clippers Injury Updates

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers recently had a huge scare regarding their newest arrival. After Caris LeVert's trade from the Brooklyn Nets was finalized, he was brought in for his physicals. In the tests, an MRI revealed a growth in the player's kidney, which will require an operation that will keep him out indefinitely.

LeVert aside the Indiana Pacers are still missing Jalen Lecque, T.J. Warren, Brian Bowen ll, Jeremy Lamb, Goga Bitadze, who are all sidelined with long-term injuries and will not be returning any time soon.

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers, unfortunately, have a fresh injury concern ahead of the clash against the Indiana Pacers.

According to insiders, Lou Williams is currently suffering from a hip injury and has been ruled as questionable ahead of this game.

Lou Williams is an integral impact player off the bench for the LA Clippers, and it will be interesting to see how they make up for his potential absence.

Indiana Pacers vs LA Clippers Predicted Lineups

Despite their long injury list, the Indiana Pacers have done very well with their current lineup, and are unlikely to tinker with the winning combination.

Malcolm Brogdon and Edmond Summer will probably start in the backcourt, with Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, and Myles Turner completing the starting five for the Indiana Pacers.

.@ZachLaVine (45 PTS) and @kawhileonard (35 PTS) made it rain in Hollywood with 17 threes between the two stars!



NBA League Pass got you covered with games, stats, stories, and more!

The LA Clippers' starting lineup has been dominant in the NBA so far, and there isn't any reason to change the winning formula ahead of this game. Patrick Beverley and Nicolas Batum will likely start at the one and two, while Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Serge Ibaka will fill out the frontcourt.

Indiana Pacers vs LA Clippers Predicted Starting 5s

Paul George

Indiana Pacers:

G Malcolm Brogdon, G Edmond Summer, F Justin Holiday, F Domantas Sabonis, C Myles Turner

LA Clippers:

G Patrick Beverley, G Nicolas Batum, F Paul George, F Kawhi Leonard, C Serge Ibaka

