Philadelphia 76ers vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Match Preview - January 17th, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers are scheduled to face off against the OKC Thunder tonight in an interesting matchup during NBA season 2020-21.

Both teams have had a topsy-turvy season so far. The 76ers started off the season incredibly well, but have since had to deal with injuries to key players and are finding it harder to grab wins at the moment.

On the other hand, after what was a disappointing start to the campaign, the Thunder are slowly starting to find their feet and have started to pick up a few wins as the season has gone on.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs OKC Thunder - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, January 17, 2021 - 7:00 PM ET (Monday, January 18, 2021 - 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers most definitely missed the contributions of star player Joel Embiid during their game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The team was lacking in that punch that the player gives the team on both ends of the floor. In the end, this cost them the game.

Unfortunately for the franchise, Embiid will reportedly sit out this upcoming game as well due to soreness in his right knee.

This means that the franchise will once again lack that extra punch if a different player isn't there to pick up the slack against the OKC Thunder.

Key Player - Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris

While Danny Green has occasionally put up good performances and Shake Milton had an impressive night against the Grizzlies, it will be Tobias Harris who will prove to be pivotal for the Philadelphia 76ers during this clash.

The 28-year-old has been very consistent for the franchise this season, averaging 19.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. He is currently shooting 50% from the field and 43.4% from beyond the arc.

If the franchise is to avoid back-to-back defeats, Tobias Harris needs to be at the top of his game against the OKC Thunder.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G Ben Simmons, G Tyrese Maxey, F Danny Green, F Tobias Harris, C Dwight Howard

OKC Thunder Preview

The OKC Thunder currently sit 10th in a stacked West, with a respectable record of 6-6. While the team's performances have picked up as the season has gone on, the franchise has struggled to put a win streak together.

The Thunder's defense has not been terrible but needs to improve, as the team can give up an easy bucket at the worst time.

Their offense has also not been as great as many had hoped, but it has been improving at an encouraging rate.

However, if the OKC Thunder are to make the playoffs, a winning streak will be integral. And what better way to start it off than against one of the best teams in the East at the moment in the Philadelphia 76ers.

Key Player - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gildous Alexander has been very impressive for the OKC Thunder so far. The 22-year-old is currently averaging 21.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists, shooting 50.8% from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc.

"That's a confident young man in crunch time."



SGA's wild AND-1 gives him a career-high 33 PTS and completes the @okcthunder 10-0 run to force OT! pic.twitter.com/NRcTXJMnGx — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2021

Given his performances, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is likely to play a pivotal role for the OKC Thunder against the Philadelphia 76ers.

OKC Thunder starting lineup

G George Hill, G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, F Luguentz Dort, F Darius Bazley, C Isiah Roby

Philadelphia 76ers vs OKC Thunder Match Prediction

The OKC Thunder undoubtedly have some incredible young talent on both ends of the floor. However, the Philadelphia 76ers have just enough quality and experience within their rotation to comfortably put their opposition away in this upcoming matchup.

Taking all the factors into consideration, the 76ers go into this game as favorites to grab the win over the Thunder.

Where to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs OKC Thunder?

In the USA, this game will be broadcast live on the NBC Sports Network. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

