What channel is Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Washington Wizards are set to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers in a blockbuster clash within the Eastern Conference of the NBA.

Despite their wildly different starts to the campaign, both teams now have a fair bit of momentum behind them and will be looking to keep their winning streak going.

Given the incredible talent on both rosters, it will be interesting to see which franchise will come out on top during this game.

Team News - Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards do not have a single injury concern ahead of this clash, which means the team will have the whole roster available for selection.

The team is finally starting to build some momentum after getting back-to-back wins and will hope that injuries will not be a concern during the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Team News - Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers

Unlike the Washington Wizards, the Philadelphia 76ers have some injury concerns heading into this game.

Mike Scott suffered a knee contusion earlier in the season. While he has been doubtful for this fixture, many fans still hoped that he would return. However, the 32-year-old has been ruled out completely ahead of the game.

Furkan Korkmaz will also continue to be on the sidelines after suffering a groin injury and could be a big miss for the franchise.

Injured: Furkan Korkmaz, Mike Scott

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time will the Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA game commence?

USA: 6th January 2021, 7:00 PM (Eastern Time)

INDIA: 7th January 2021, 5:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers

For those in the USA, this game will be broadcast locally on the NBC Sports Network. International fans can stream the game live on NBA League Pass.

