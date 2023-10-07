“What in the ChatGPT is this garbage?”: NBA fans baffled at ESPN’s Western Conference predictions 

The NBA Western Conference predictions from ESPN for the 2023-24 NBA season have been released, sparking plenty of mixed reactions from fans. Last season saw the Denver Nuggets steamroll the Western Conference en route to their franchise's first title, while the Golden State Warriors struggled to recover from a preseason altercation that derailed their season.

Heading into the upcoming NBA season, however, it's the Memphis Grizzlies who are predicted to lead the Western Conference after some big offseason acquisitions. Notably, the team made a blockbuster trade to acquire Marcus Smart that united him with fellow Defensive Player of the Year winner Jaren Jackson Jr.

In addition, the team also managed to bolster its reserves, and its locker room, with the veteran signing of former MVP Derrick Rose. Despite that, not every fan was sold on the list, which saw the Denver Nuggets rank third behind the Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Given that the Nuggets are the reigning champs, the Tweet caught quite a bit of attention from fans, who made jokes and questioned the list. Check out the full list of the predictions, as well as some of the funniest reactions, below.

@alpacavelli - Twitter

Looking at the NBA Western Conference predictions for the 2023-24 season

In addition to the fact that the Memphis Grizzlies were predicted as having the best Western Conference record for the 2023-24 season, there was another shocker. In second place on the predictions list is the Minnesota Timberwolves, a team that struggled throughout last season.

While Anthony Edwards has continued to elevate his level of play, and the front office bolstered the team's roster, the team finished in eighth place last season. With a 42-40 record, the Timberwolves wound up in the play-in tournament, something they will look to avoid this season.

In addition, the Golden State Warriors notably ranked fourth in the predictions posted by ESPN. After coming up short in their quest to go back-to-back last season, the team took part in a massive trade that landed them veteran Chris Paul in exchange for Jordan Poole.

Sitting just below them in fifth place is the Phoenix Suns, who many have predicted will win the NBA championship come playoff time. With the acquisition of Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic, the hope is high in Phoenix heading into the 2023-24 NBA season.

In addition to the LA Lakers' projected 41.5 wins, the LA Clippers ranked 10th on the list with 40.3 wins. The number is surprising given that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both expected to be healthy to start the season. In addition, with Leonard eager to put the league on notice, many have predicted the team will have a big year.

As the 2023-24 NBA season approaches, it's safe to say that anticipation is at an all-time high. With fans ready to defend their teams in hopes of seeing them raise a banner, the back-and-forth debates are likely to only pick up steam from here.