What is a clear path foul in NBA? Closer look at one of the most complicated calls in the league

The NBA has been continuously looking for ways to make the game more entertaining and exciting for fans. Some of the most in-demand plays in the league happen during a fastbreak where the athleticism of the players is put on full display. In 2018, the clear path foul was introduced to help achieve such a goal.

The NBA rule book describes what the play is all about:

“A clear path to the basket foul occurs if: (i) personal foul is committed on any offensive player during his team’s transition scoring opportunity; (ii) when the foul occurs, the ball is ahead the tip of the circle in the backcourt, no defender is ahead of the offensive player with the scoring opportunity.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The clear path foul can change the outcome of a game, particularly if it is committed late in a neck-to-neck battle. Teams that are prevented from scoring due to the said foul will get two free throws plus a bonus possession. If it’s a tied game, it could result in a four-point lead in the blink of an eye.

NBA teams are well-versed in the clear path foul but transgressions can still occur from time to time. In January last year, the LA Lakers lost a close game to the Sacramento Kings after Max Christie committed the said foul on Richaun Holmes.

The Lakers had ball possession with 12 seconds remaining in the game. LeBron James faked a drive to force Sacramento’s defense to collapse on him before passing to Kris Dunn who hit a 3-pointer. Dunn’s triple cut the Kings’ lead to 112-111.

Expand Tweet

The Kings didn’t call a timeout and quickly inbounded the ball to De’Aaron Fox who promptly passed it to a streaking Richaun Holmes. Max Christie committed the gaffe which gave Holmes two free throws and ball possession. Holmes converted both free throws before the Kings scored another basket to win 116-111.

What is the difference between a take foul and a clear path foul in the NBA?

A transition take foul happens when a defensive player deliberately prevents the offense from scoring without even making a play for the ball. Committing this transgression results in a free throw and ball possession, per NBA rules.

However, this type of foul will not be called by the referees inside the final two minutes. Defenders will have a little more leeway in crucial situations to stop opponents from scoring.

If the “transition take foul” happens when the defender is behind the offense then it becomes a clear path foul. This is the kind of foul that will be called by referees regardless of the time in the game. As mentioned, this results in two free throws plus ball possession.

The difference is in the positioning of the defender based on the NBA’s rule book. If the defender is behind and commits a foul to stop a fastbreak, it’s an automatic clear path foul.