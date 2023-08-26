What is a congenital heart defect? Understanding medical condition that put LeBron James’ son Bronny James under cardiac arrest

On July 24, 2023, LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, collapsed on the basketball court while practicing with his USC teammates. The news shocked everyone, even non-basketball fans, as the 6-foot-3 guard is as well-conditioned as any collegiate athlete.

Over a month after the stunning incident, the LeBron James Family Foundation released this statement (via Shams Charania):

"After a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center led by Dr. Matthew W. Martinez, the probable cause of Mr. James' sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) has been identified. It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated.

The statement added that the family and their doctors are confident James Jr. will have a “full recovery” and “return to basketball.”

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), congenital heart defects are:

“Conditions that are present at birth and can affect the structure of a baby’s heart and the way it works. They are the most common type of birth defect. As medical care and treatment have advanced, infants with congenital heart defects are living longer and healthier lives. Many now are living into adulthood.”

LeBron James’ son isn’t just aiming for the kind of life most average college students go through. He is looking to follow in his father’s footsteps and become an NBA player.

Many, including most scouts, expect Bronny James to do well in college basketball. He surged up the rankings of best prospects in his last two years at Sierra Canyon. 247Sports labeled him a five-star recruit.

USC basketball coach Andy Enfield had this to say about James Jr.’s performance before the scare:

"Bronny was playing extremely well before the issue. Our top concern is his health. We're hopeful that he will be on the court at some point this season."

Whether LeBron James’ son plays this season for the Trojans remains to be seen. The James family will be unquestionably looking to make sure he is 100% healthy before he plays basketball again.

LeBron James’ NBA future could be affected by Bronny James’ condition

Most basketball fans and analysts expect Bronny James to be one-and-done at USC. He is expected to be at least a top-20 pick and could even land in the top 10 in the 2024 NBA Draft.

LeBron James has often said that playing with James Jr. is the biggest goal he has yet to accomplish. He vowed to play for the team that drafted his son.

However, with James Jr.’s condition, the LA Lakers superstar’s future could be a bit uncertain. Will he wait for his son to eventually turn pro? Will his body be able to hold up long enough if there’s a delay in Bronny James’ NBA eligibility?

The James family has promised to give updates when necessary. Basketball fans can’t wait to know what lies in store for the father and son’s future in basketball.

