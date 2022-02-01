"What da greats do" - Ja Morant gets on the Steph Curry hype train after Golden State Warriors star drops 40 points against Houston Rockets

Ja Morant has heaped praise on Steph Curry after the point guard put in a terrific performance against the Houston Rockets. The 33-year-old scored 40 points for the Golden State Warriors in their win against the Rockets at the Toyota Center.

Curry had been in a bit of a slump, and many had started to raise doubts about his ability to lead the Dubs to a championship this season. However, the two-time NBA MVP responded emphatically with a stellar outing on the road.

He shot a staggering 56.5% from the field, and also went 7-14 from the three-point range. Many players lauded Curry for his special night in Houston, with Ja Morant being one of them. Retweeting a statistical representation of Curry's wonderful performance, Morant posted:

"what da greats do"

Steph Curry is undoubtedly one of the best point guards in the game. However, Ja Morant's recent brilliance has helped him make his way into the conversation. Both Curry and Morant have had some intense battles, but there is no doubt that they share a lot of mutual respect with each other.

In an earlier meeting between the two players, Curry praised Morant for the leap he has taken this season. The Warriors guard said about the talented youngster:

""He has taken some leaps this year. As a point guard watching the game, it’s kind of cool to see.”'

Steph Curry leads from the front as Golden State Warriors extend winning streak

Steph Curry dropped 40 points on the road for the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors were coming into the game on the back of five consecutive wins. They extended that streak, starting strong against the Rockets, and letting up. Curry and co. scored 61 points in the first half compared to 52 by the Rockets.

The third quarter saw the Rockets make a push to get back into the game. Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr. led their charge, but Curry soon assumed control of proceedings.

The 33-year-old hit some big threes in the fourth to help the Warriors take a healthy lead. He ended the game with 40 points; Curry also dropped nine dimes to help the Dubs take the win.

First-time All-Star Andrew Wiggins once again put in an impressive performance, scoring 23 points. He also put in a strong defensive show, bagging two steals and two blocks on the night.

Houston lost all of their timeouts at the start of the fourth quarter, and the Warriors took advantage of that by playing the game at their own pace. Things got close for a while in the final quarter, but the superior experience of the Warriors proved pivotal as they walked out with a 122-108 win.

The Dubs will play the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, where they'll look to extend their winning streak.

